GREATER Western Sydney (GWS) defender Harry Himmelberg could not have more confidence in the Giants group heading into Friday night's blockbuster preliminary final against Collingwood.
The Wagga product will line-up in his 14th AFL final but concedes there are still plenty of nerves as he prepares to run out in front of a crowd of close to 100,000 at the MCG.
"I wouldn't say that the nerves get any less as you play more, it's more so knowing what to expect, which is a little bit of an advantage," Himmelberg said.
"I'm still nervous and I'm still bloody excited.
"It's probably the biggest club you could play in a prelim. In 2019, we had them as well and it was such an experience. I remember that so clearly. Hopefully history repeats itself but just looking forward to the game."
The Giants were awesome in last week's 23-point win over Port Adelaide and have now won 10 of their last 12 games.
Himmelberg couldn't be happier with how the Giants are tracking heading into the preliminary final.
"Just the way we're playing, we're getting better every week which is something that really excites me," he said.
"We're starting to put together four quarter games at the right time of the year. I'm still quite nervous and I'll still have those nerves before the game but my confidence couldn't be any higher in the group."
It is a combination of the Giants' healthy playing list, along with their game style that gives Himmelberg such confidence in this year's campaign.
"We've got a full bill of a health and real competition for spots," he said.
"We've got guys who are super unlucky, I guess through the finals series already. I guess a bit of that and I think the game style that we're playing is really built for finals and stacks up for finals.
"Kingers (Adam Kingsley) has coached a lot of premierships now, he's been around some real success as an assistant coach and he's really brought that mentality to the Giants and I think it's something that you can't really fake once you get to finals.
"It's something that you have to build on throughout the year and I feel like as the year's progressed, we've really brought into it a little bit more as a players, this system, and all the little roles within the system that stack up on game day.
"Kingers and the coaches have been awesome at rewarding that during the week. All the role players, they might play roles that the media don't necessarily put up in lights but that internally is probably our biggest highlights.
"So I guess it's a combination of all those things to be honest."
The Giants' formline is tracking very similar to premiership teams of recent seasons. While Himmelberg said that gives the group confidence, he's aware it doesn't do the job for them.
"It is good for the mental aspect of it. We know that we're playing good footy and at the right time of year," he said.
"But again, on that, it doesn't really matter when you get to game day if you don't put together a performance that's at the highest standard because every team in finals is a good team and we're probably coming up against the best team this year on paper.
"We've just got to bring what we've been doing on the weekend and I've got great confidence in that if we bring what we can, we're a huge chance of winning."
The 27-year-old started the year up forward for the Giants but has again been swung into defence with great effect.
Himmelberg, who signed a six-year contract extension at the Giants last month, is enjoying life down back again.
"It's quite difficult to chop and change but when you do get a bit of continuity in the role and a little bit of continuity with the players around you as well, it starts to become, not easier, but more fluent," he explained.
"Playing a good chunk, 16-odd games in a row as a back with the same group, or a very similar group, of players down there has really helped me get into a bit of a consistent flow with it all. I think that definitely helps and our backs coach, Brett Montgomery, is awesome, he's been awesome in helping me and fast-tracking me this year to a new game style.
"Even last year when I was playing back it was a little bit different in how we wanted to play. It was almost like learning how to play again halfway through the year but I'm starting to really love it.
"I don't want to look beyond this season, because we're still quite present at the moment, but going forward, doing a pre-season under Brett and Kingers in the backs again will make me an even better player so I'm really looking forward to it."
While looking beyond Friday night, Himmelberg welcomed the prospect of his younger brother Elliott joining him at the Giants next year.
Elliott, who has played 41 AFL games at Adelaide, has only managed three appearances for the Crows this year, prompting talk he may be on the move at season's end.
There has been speculation linking him to the Giants.
"I'd be in a bit of strife if I said I wouldn't love to play with him," Harry said with a laugh.
"I guess we'll have to wait and see how everything pans out but I know a certain pair, in Mum and Dad, would also like to see that.
"When we play the Crows, Mum usually has both the scarfs on. Mum and Dad are in Adelaide now as well so however it pans out, I guess, I just want him to be able to play AFL footy, to be honest.
"As a big brother I just want to see him succeed, wherever that is, I just want him to do the best he can do."
