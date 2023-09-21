Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt will use this weekend's Wagga Lake Run and Ride as her final training event before heading off to Kona for the 2023 Ironman World Championships.
Kahlefeldt will compete on October 14 in Hawaii and said that Sunday's 10km feature race would be part of her final training run before flying out of the country at the end of the month.
"It will be incorporated into my last long run," Kahlefeldt said.
"Sunday is always my long run day so Brad (Kahlefeldt) planned a 7km warm-up, then the 10km race and after that a 15km effort pace.
"So at the end of the day I'll still have to do 32km but it's going to be a solid day."
Kahlefeldt was the first female across the line in last year's race and finished seventh overall and she said that she would be not holding back despite having Kona just around the corner.
"I'll still want to push hard because it's perfect training," she said.
"I will also test my racing flats which I will have for Kona so I'll have them on for that 10km.
"The whole family is gearing up for it and Ruby is running the 5km and then Brad will also run this year.
"I'll be running and Jaz (Jared Kahlefeldt) is probably running as well and his kids so it will be a nice day out."
Kahlefeldt has been focusing on training in warm conditions and in addition to using the heated pool at Wagga Swim Hub she has also been training in the sauna at Workout Wagga.
She has been pretty happy with how her training has gone and she also believes the recent increase in temperatures has been extremely beneficial.
"Training has been going really good I would say," she said.
"I'm now in the tired stage where I can't even wake up in the morning because I'm doing the long rides and runs still twice a week or so.
"Then I'm also at the gym and I have started doing sauna as well although now the Wagga weather is so amazing so I've run at lunchtime the last few days to have the real heat.
"That is helping as well for acclimatisation so that has been good.
"I mean we won't ever have the humidity here in Wagga but on the weekend I did a 32km training run at noon and it was close to 30 degrees.
"So it was definitely a good training day not just for the legs but also for the whole body and that was very helpful."
Kahlefeldt recently competed in the PTO Asia Open in Singapore and finished an impressive eighth beating home some of the top-ranked triathletes in the world.
She said it was a great event to compete in and felt the warmer temperatures over in Singapore were good preparation for Kona.
"It was a great trip and a great experience," she said.
"It was also a good hit out in the hot and humid conditions and I survived that pretty well.
"It was a really nice organised event and I had a great race and that was also a good confidence boost.
"Training after that is more motivating and it feels easier because you know that the training you are doing is good."
