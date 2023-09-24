What price freedom? Does anyone out there feel like their freedom is under attack, or am I overreacting?
The Labor Party and in particular, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, are pushing for their Misinformation and Disinformation Bill to be passed. Your free speech is gone if it is.
We have the ongoing attempt to bring in an International Pandemic Treaty which has been concocted by an unelected group of faceless people in the World Health Organisation and the UN. Any country which signs on to this will potentially lose its sovereignty.
Now, 14 American cities have formed a coalition called The C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.
These cities have formed an ambitious target to conform to the World Economic Forum's (WEF's) goals for the year 2030.
No kgs of meat consumption. No kgs of dairy consumption. Three new clothing items per person per year. No private vehicles owned. One short haul return flight (less than 1500 kms) every 3 years per person.
Why would anyone willingly sign on to such things? Are they testing the waters to see how extreme they can be and not be challenged?
These goals can be found in the report titled The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World.
In a hearing into the US measures to combat climate change recently, current Senator Kennedy asked, "If it is going to cost $50 trillion to become carbon neutral by 2050 in the United States of America as some of your colleges have testified, how much is that going to lower world temperatures?"
Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Energy, Hon David Turk, could not answer the question even after repeated requests. He just kept spouting the climate change rhetoric which answered nothing.
These are the so called educated elites that the US people are supposed to put their trust in. Unfortunately, we are no better off in Australia in my opinion.
Those in the WEF are quoted as saying "you will own nothing and be happy."
Are our leaders happy to follow these people like sheep, or are they going to think for themselves and act in the best interests of our people as they were elected to do?
The federal government policy of running with the hare and hunting with the hounds is certainly impeding the progress of Australia reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.
This may well be good political policy but is certainly causing a major slowdown in reducing greenhouse emissions.
There is so much that can be done by government policy to speed up adoption of renewable energy through taxation, increased carbon pricing, subsidy reductions and research and development funding, to name a few available options.
The No case for the referendum stands quite firmly on its own merits.
It does not need the support of the Yes case proponents, although it is welcome. The No vote increases each time Linda Burney, Anthony Albanese or Marcia Langton speak for the Voice.
In John Farhnam's 'You're the Voice' song, he uses these words repeatedly: 'You're the Voice try and understand it, make a noise and make it clear'.
This is exactly what the No case has been asking for - clarity and detail.
For all the people who are still debating on whether to vote Yes or No, go and walk past the shop at 46 Fitzmaurice Street, Wagga.
What a great front shop window display. Displays like this will really get us united as a country.
It should give you a warm fuzzy inclusive feeling. Our taxes at work. And it will probably only get worse.
Make sure you think before you vote.
