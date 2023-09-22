Where is the infrastructure our communities need?
Our federal government seems to think it is ok for rural and regional people to pay $2 a litre for fuel.
Well, I would like to reassure them it is not. $2 a litre is a threshold where fuel excise taxes should be cut.
Efforts made to reduce the extra cost of living high fuel prices mean for regional communities. But our government is sitting on its hands.
But what is more concerning, clearly economics will drive regular people to replace their gas guzzlers with a form of electric or hybrid cars.
I just wonder why this useless Labor government isn't doing what's required and building the infrastructure that our regional communities need to facilitate our regions so they may benefit from cheaper forms of travel.
Why have we not seen a mass rollout of electric charging stations in regional and rural communities?
Governments have a role, and this is clearly a domain which warrants their intervention.
Or is the lack of action simply further confirmation of my belief Labor doesn't do anything for the bush?
Would you agree to pay for a car if
1. You don't know how big it is;
2. You don't know how it will work;
3. You don't know what it will cost;
4. You don't know what it's made of;
5. You don't know its life expectancy;
6. You don't know who will be the driver.
Do you know the answers to these questions if they referred to the forthcoming referendum?
The latest CSIRO Healthy Diet Score report tells us Australians are not eating enough fresh fruit and vegetables.
This will get worse as the cost of locally-grown produce escalates under Albanese government policy.
Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has pledged to take billions of litres of water away from growing food, even though she has been told it is unnecessary and there are cheaper and better options.
She believes buying water from farmers is quicker and she is not concerned about the billions of dollars it will cost, nor the associated damage to our farmers and regional communities.
Her approach beggars belief, and makes a mockery of Prime Minister Albanese's constant rhetoric about reducing the cost of living.
In the real world, where real Aussies live, it will further reduce consumption of healthy fruit and vegetables for the increasing majority who will not be able to afford such luxuries.
Revelations that Coalition MPs in support of the 'No' campaign have greatly outspent others on social media advertising, raises a disturbing question.
Is this campaign more about re-booting political fortunes than anything else?
The extreme negativity and misinformation has the hallmarks of a whatever-it-takes election contest, no the Constitution's founders' notion of putting an issue to the people to decide, or healthy debate, a concept which is being systematically and cynically undermined.
With the benefit of hindsight perhaps truth in advertising legislated needed to to come first, to give informed debate on the Referendum, and democracy, a fighting chance.
