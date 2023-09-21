I am disturbed when I think that a mindless slogan like "if you don't know, vote no" might actually get traction.
Why would our prime ministerial aspirant willingly give people an excuse to remain ignorant about an issue like this is a mystery.
How could we not be insulted by it?
Inland Rivers Network has been a long term advocate for healthy rivers, wetlands and groundwater in the Murray-Darling Basin. The Basin Plan is the best way to restore environmental health to Australia's largest river system.
We applaud the federal government for picking up the pieces of the plan through introducing the Water Amendment (Restoring Our Rivers) Bill 2023 to Parliament before key Basin Plan deadlines are in place. This Bill provides an opportunity for all interests to regroup and find a way forward for the public good.
There has been much misinformation about potential flooding by environmental flows. Returning more water for environmental restoration will not involve anywhere near the volumes experienced during the recent large scale floods.
Communities along the Murray, Murrumbidgee and Goulburn Rivers should welcome the proposed investment into raising bridges, causeways and private land access that will be beneficial during natural flood events. The purchase of easements to allow low to medium flooding of important wetlands and floodplain vegetation is a win-win outcome for everyone.
Similarly: the scare campaign about buybacks. Regional communities have been impacted as much by trade to different districts, as new water uses like almonds emerge, as they have been by water purchased by governments. Recent economic analysis commissioned by the MDBA found that healthy rural communities depend on many other factors than water for irrigation.
Many communities in the Basin have suffered from poor river health. It is time to move on from parochial politics and orchestrated scare campaigns: let's all work towards the best outcomes for the nation.
I walked in the Yes to The Voice march with a couple of hundred people in Wagga on Saturday and I felt blessed. Aboriginal Elders gave us a warm Welcome to Wiradjuri Country, cleansed us at a smoking ceremony and asked us to walk with them. I'm proud that we did.
The Member for Riverina's scaremongering on The Voice is making many people fearful when all a Yes result would do is give First Nations people a say on policies that affect them.
Calling for more detail is misleading because it will be Michael McCormack and his parliamentary colleagues who will decide the make up of The Voice.
While a Yes win would give First Nations people an enshrined say in their future, it will be up to our elected parliamentarians and the Executive to decide whether what The Voice asks for will be delivered.
Our nation's foundation document - the Constitution - deliberately excluded mention of the traditional owners. In the decades since 1901, the custodians of this land have sought to have a say in policies on health, housing, education and justice issues, but at great cost to themselves, they've rarely been heard.
Advocates say The Voice will save taxpayers money as it will encourage spending in areas where it is needed to deliver meaningful change.
This referendum is about nation building.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart is a respectful and generous invitation from First Nations people for all of us to walk with them, to listen to them, to recognise their 65,000 year deep spiritual connection to country and so to enrich the future for all Australians.
To say "vote no if you don't know" is insulting to thinking, caring Australians whom Mr McCormack should be encouraging to find out about the proposal.
My plea to those who are unsure how they'll vote is to seek out factual information, talk to friends and family about how we can have a better, more mature and inclusive Australia and consider your decision carefully.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.