Outback Pioneers has released a statement on the future of the Pride of the Murray paddlewheeler.
The Kinnon family's hopes for the 99-year-old boat to return to cruising have been dashed.
Investigations by the boatbuilders have revealed she would need extensive, major work for recertification as a passenger vessel.
"Even if we did that widespread work, it is likely to be impossible or prohibitively expensive to get insurance," Richard Kinnon said.
"That work would also compromise her vintage authenticity."
In other news
He said there was no obvious reason for her to sink.
"If there had been an obvious reason for her sinking and a simple fix for that, we would have done it. That was always what we intended," he said.
"But the boatbuilders made it clear that, after a sinking, a boat of this age would need to be virtually rebuilt from scratch to guarantee she would pass certification requirements.
"I know many, many people who have followed her progress will be very disappointed and I can assure them that no-one is more disappointed than we are after all the effort and love we've put into her.
"The place we all wanted her was back on the water. But I can do the next best thing by giving her a berth beside the river, restoring her glory and giving her a new role in telling the story of pioneer riverboats.
"We haven't decided exactly what her role will be yet but she will still be here and preserved for future generations."
Mr Kinnon said he knew many would be disappointed, as were they.
"I can assure you that no-one could be more disappointed than we are after all the work and love that has gone into her and after the fresh hope as she rose from the river," he said.
"It's hard to think there can be any good news after that but we have found a silver lining.
"Our 'double vision' is that we will commission a replica Pride of the Murray to undertake cruise duties, and the original will be restored on the riverbank and given a new role in telling the pioneer stories."
He said Outback Pioneers would create an experience that paid tribute to the iconic paddlewheeler, which would ensure the original boat would be preserved for future generations.
"We're still in the early stages of developing what the new role for the Pride of the Murray will be and I know you will have many questions," he said.
"We'll reveal more over the next weeks as we explore the options and develop our plans."
Outback Queensland Tourism Association chairman Andrew Martin paid tribute to the fortitude of the Kinnons in the face of the disappointing result.
"The name Outback Pioneers is so fitting - these people are real pioneers," he said.
"Their vision, energy and commitment to the overall effect on outback tourism is extraordinary.
"To negotiate insurance in these times must be a nightmare - I have nothing but admiration."
He said the loss of the original paddlewheeler from the Thomson River waterway was not a blow for tourism in the area.
"It's on the Thomson - it'll be a different experience to what was intended but it's still a story and they'll tell it well," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.