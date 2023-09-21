The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Watch

Pride of the Murray's future as a cruising paddlewheeler decided

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 21 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Outback Pioneers has released a statement on the future of the Pride of the Murray paddlewheeler.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.