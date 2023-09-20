The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Henty Machinery Field Days kick off

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
September 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Henty Machinery Field Days kicked off on Tuesday with the event celebrating a milestone of 60 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.