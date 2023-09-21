The Daily Advertiser
Junee man Christopher James Freeman appeals prison sentence over high-speed pursuit through Gobbagombalin

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 21 2023 - 12:12pm
A Junee man is fighting a prison sentence in the Wagga District Court over a police pursuit with his pet dog through Wagga in June. File picture
Junee man Christopher James Freeman is appealing his sentence after he was jailed this week over a high-speed pursuit with his dog through an affluent Wagga suburb.

