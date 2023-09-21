You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
The big top's up and Hudson's Circus is in town with an opening night to remember. The traditional-style circus with a modern twist runs for two hours from 7.30pm at the Wagga Showground, and another 24 shows are scheduled across the weekend and through the rest of the school holidays. Tickets range from $15 to $70, and children under 2 enter free. Book through hudsonscircus.com.au.
An afternoon of beers, cheers and buzz is on the cards as the good people of Junee throw their support behind the brewers of Tumut. The licorice and chocolate factory host a fundraiser for the Tumut River Brewing Company as it battles the after-effects of fires, floods and two years of major roadworks at its driveways. The TRBC crew will have their froths on tap, Rhys Crimmin and his travelling band will provide entertainment and profits from sales of limited edition licorice and chocolates will be donated to the brewers.
Catch the only circus show of the day when the Hudson's Circus big top lights up at 7.30pm.
The Dreams Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Show is a massive 2.5-hour tribute for wild hearts and gypsy spirits at Tilly's. Tickets available through Eventbrite.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Silvalite Reserve for the Silvalite Shuffle at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Catch Hudson's Circus over the weekend with three sessions on Saturday and two on Sunday offering options for the whole family. Tickets range from $15 to $70, and children under 2 enter free. Book through hudsonscircus.com.au.
It's show time for Temora, with the 136th annual show opening at 10am. Catch some rides and sideshow alley, take in the truck show, tractor pull, quick shear, show and shine, Thomas the Electric Trackless Train, demolition derby and all the classic show favourites.
Yarragundry roars into life as revheads descend on the Cloughs Road speedway for Thrashernats3. More than 120 cars have entered the huge event, which is hosted by Riverina Thrashers, and will draw crowds to take in more than 10 hours of burnout action from the pros. Gates open to spectators at 9am, there will be entertainment for the kids, food vendors and a fireworks display takes the vibe into the night. Phone service is patchy at the venue, so organisers advise patrons to bring cash as there will be no card facilities.
The first Marrar Markets, hosted by The Country Makers Markets, get underway at 9am with a family fun day out in the village's park on York Street. There will be entertainment for the kids, market stalls, food and boutique shops to browse until 1pm.
The decks will spin at DJ school, obstacles will be navigated and workshops galore will keep kids occupied at the city's biggest little festival, Spring Jam. The annual community event hosted by Wagga City Council at the Botanic Gardens transforms the parkland into a hive of family-friendly activity loaded with music, fun, food and festivities from 10am to 3pm.
Bastille Day will be celebrated in style, albeit a couple of months late, when Alliance Francaise de Wagga Wagga takes the French national day to Collingullie. There will be a range of activities, stalls and more - think cocktails, petanque, cassoulet, crepes, spit roast - at the Collingullie Pub from 2pm, with an epic fireworks display planned once the sun goes down.
A blooming marvellous display of the city's finest florals will open to the public as the annual spring orchid show gets under way. The show - held at the Glenfield Park Community Centre in Tanda Place - is open to the public from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, and again until 3pm on Sunday, and entry is $5.
Aunt Petunia leads a fabulous few hours of drag bingo at The Curious Rabbit. Tickets are $25 and can be booked through Humanitix and the balls start spinning at 6.30pm.
Wagga's favourite son of comedy Dane Simpson brings his solo show Always Was, Always Will Be... Funny to the Civic Theatre stage at 8pm. The one-hour show debuted at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and draws on his Indigenous heritage, life growing up in Wagga and Walgett and is guaranteed to make you think as well as laugh. Tickets $35 through the Civic Theatre box office or civictheatre.com.au.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Bust out the bike or warm up in the joggers for the 50th Wagga Lake Run and Ride. Previously known as City to Lake and Lake to Lagoon, this mainstay of the Wagga spring calendar hits the half-century milestone with special celebrations. There are two run/walk distances to choose from - 5km or 10km - and a 10km cycle for those keen to tackle the course on wheels. It's free to enter and those interested can register online at lakerunride.com.
Lockhart turns it up a notch for its annual show, with a great day out guaranteed thanks to a huge line-up of action. The show was on the brink of collapse several months ago and has been saved by the community, which is keen for a big turnout as they build it back up with a full day of competitions, talent quests, circus, food and bar and more. Not in Lockhart? There's free transport from Wagga, The Rock, Collingullie, Urana and Yerong Creek available - call 0401 904 252 to lock in a seat and book your show ticket online through Humanitix.
