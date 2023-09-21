Yarragundry roars into life as revheads descend on the Cloughs Road speedway for Thrashernats3. More than 120 cars have entered the huge event, which is hosted by Riverina Thrashers, and will draw crowds to take in more than 10 hours of burnout action from the pros. Gates open to spectators at 9am, there will be entertainment for the kids, food vendors and a fireworks display takes the vibe into the night. Phone service is patchy at the venue, so organisers advise patrons to bring cash as there will be no card facilities.