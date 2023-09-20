The Wagga Basketball Association's junior competition is nearing the halfway point of the season and president Scott Gray says he's very happy with the amount of kids playing the sport.
Teams will play in their round five games this week and Gray said the success of the competition is starting to cause some good problems.
"Yeah it's going really well," Gray said.
"I think we've probably got more teams and players than what we've ever had so that's a good sign.
"We are starting to run into problems which are good problems to have and capacity is already starting to become an issue.
"Overall the competition is going really and we've got division one and division two in most our competitive groups now.
"It's good to have that split and that all seems to be working well."
There was a new program introduced this year aimed at under 10's girls that would see them undergo a few weeks of training before they would be split into teams and play in a mini-competition.
The program has been a massive success and Gray said it's been fantastic to see so many young girls showing an interest in basketball.
"I couldn't be happier with the way that programs going," he said.
"It was fully subscribed and at the start we had a number of around 40-42 that we were trying to get involved.
"I think we are now closer to 50 and there was a few people on a wait list that I couldn't turn away in the end.
"A large part of what we're trying to do is rebuild our female participation from the ground up and hoping that flows through to the other age groups over the years.
"It's been awesome and the feedback has been really good, they are still going through the training phase at the moment which is due to finish in week two once we come back from holidays before we split them off into six teams and finish the season with a little mini comp."
Gray said it's been fantastic to see so many kids playing basketball and noted that it's a sport that they fall in love with quite quickly.
"The idea is to try and get them in the door to begin with," he said.
"Because once kids play it they actually love it and it's one of those sports that everyone can get involved whatever position you play on the court.
"You are not segmented or separated across the court in different areas so particularly for the young ones once they get involved and play they absolutely love it."
