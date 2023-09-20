A sinkhole has emerged beside a busy walking track in central Wagga.
The hole in the ground, which measures about three metres long by one metre wide and is about two metres deep, has been spotted beside a pump station along the Wiradjuri Trail near the intersection of Tompson and Tarcutta streets.
The discovery comes just months after Wagga City Council crews repaired a section of the car park beside the nearby Visitor Information Centre after a "depression" was found under the surface.
The council's director of infrastructure services, Warren Faulkner, said the organisation was aware of the hole and has taken appropriate actions to keep the community safe.
"Parks and gardens employees identified the cavity in early April and council engineers inspected the small hole and found a cavity had formed under the surface immediately adjacent to the stormwater pump station," Mr Faulkner said.
Since then, the hole in the ground has grown bigger as more soil from the surface collapsed.
"Further investigation found the cavity formed due to the breakdown of the grout seal around the discharge pipe from the pump station to the river," he said.
"Council immediately erected fencing around the cavity to prevent access and make the area safe."
Mr Faulkner explained the flood pump is part of the drainage system that discharges stormwater from inside the levee and into the river.
"The cavity has formed because of a breakdown of the grout seal between pipe that conveys stormwater to the river and the chamber that the pump is located in," he said.
Mr Faulkner said the sinkhole had developed when the flood gate was closed due to high river flows and the pump operated to remove stormwater from the nearby lagoon at Tony Ireland Park inside the levee into the river.
"The flow of water past this joint has sucked the soil from outside the joint into the stream and created the cavity which has eventually travelled up the outside of the pump station chamber to the surface," he said.
Despite the size of the hole, Mr Faulkner said the cavity "poses no threat to the integrity of the levee".
"The repair work is in planning stage and may cause some disruption to the area, but this will be communicated to the community in advance of the works occurring," he said.
Repairs will be funded via a state government grant for crucial repairs and improvements under disaster recovery funding arrangements.
"The funds were allocated to several crucial projects, including $300,000 for repairs to the outlet wall of Floodgate 15A , located opposite the intersection of Tarcutta and Tompson streets," Mr Faulkner said.
