Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing teenager last seen in Wagga.
Kobi Hughes, 13, was last seen in Wagga at about 6pm on Tuesday and was reported missing when he could not be located.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Officers and family members hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his age, police said as they launched an appeal for help from the public.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Kobi is described as Caucasian appearance, is about 145cm tall, slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red hooded jumper and dark coloured shorts.
Police said Kobi is known to frequent the Wagga and Gosford areas.
Anyone who sees Kobi or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Wagga Police Station Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.