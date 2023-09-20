The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Updated

Missing boy last seen in Wagga found safe in Gosford

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 21 2023 - 8:18pm, first published September 20 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing boy last seen in Wagga found hundreds of kilometres away
Missing boy last seen in Wagga found hundreds of kilometres away

A boy reported missing from Wagga earlier this week has been located.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.