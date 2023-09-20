Missing boy last seen in Wagga found hundreds of kilometres away

A boy reported missing from Wagga earlier this week has been located.
The 13-year-old was last seen in the city about 6pm on Tuesday, September 19.
When he could not be located, officers from the Riverina Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Investigators issued a description of the boy as part of a public appeal for help to locate him.
Police and family members had held serious concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Following inquiries, the teen was located safe in Gosford about 2.30pm on Thursday, September 21.
During the appeal for help, police indicated the boy was known to frequent the Wagga and Gosford areas.
"Police would like to thank the community and the media for their assistance," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
