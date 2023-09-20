'Immaculate' vibes carrying Wanderers into grand final game against ANU

They've taken the scenic route to the biggest game of the year, but Wagga City Wanderers under 23s are ready for this Sunday's grand final match.
Preparing to play minor premiers ANU this weekend, Wanderers fought their way to the last game of the season from fourth.
Coach Liam Dedini said history shows how strong Wanderers are at the end of the year.
"Every year since we've been in the capital competition, we've made the grand final in the 23s and we've never finished in the top two," Dedini said.
"We've always ground it out throughout the year and we've always had belief and knowing that if we can finish in the top four, that's when the season starts.
"If you play your best three games in the last three games of the year, you can walk away champions."
Playing each week of finals once again to reach the big one, Dedini said the group absolutely deserves the chance to play for the cup.
"We deserve to be here, there has been a lot of hard work and I think the belief in the boys has gotten through," he said.
"They knew even though we finished fourth, that we definitely could be the better team.
"The goal for us this year was to beat every team once and we hadn't beaten Brindabella and we did it in the first semi, we had beat Yoogali, but we got the job done again, and now the only team we haven't beaten is ANU which we play on on the weekend, so it would be a great way to finish that goal."
Team captain Jackson Hunter said it's been a big year, but the playing group is up and about ahead of the grand final.
Last time the teams met ANU snagged a 2-1 victory, and Hunter is anticipating another tight game.
"We always enjoy playing against ANU, most of the time it's a fairly competitive match, they're a good bunch of lads," Hunter said.
"They've had a cracker of a season, but it's good to verse them in the final, to play our best quality football against a quality team.
"The vibes amongst the squad are immaculate, everyone is up and about enjoying themselves, and there's lots of positive chat going on this week."
Though their season is over, first grade squad members attended training sessions this week to assist in the under 23s preparations.
Hunter said it's been good to have their support.
With a large crowd travelling to Canberra last weekend to watch the game, the duo are hopeful for another great atmosphere when they take the field at Riverside Stadium, Queanbeyan.
