WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman is weighing up between Sydney or Melbourne for Rocket Tiger's first-up assignment on Saturday.
Spackman still holds hope on landing the final spot in next month's $2 million Kosciuszko so will discuss the plan of attack with owner Noel Penfold before making a decision.
Rocket Tiger has drawn barrier seven in the $160,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1100m) at Rosehill, while has come up with barrier two in the $150,000 Benchmark 100 Handicap (1100m) at Caulfield.
Will Price is down to ride at Caulfield, where his claim will see Rocket Tiger carry just 51.5 kilograms. Ryan Maloney is booked to ride at Rosehill, where he has 60.5.
Spackman and connections will now have to weigh up the pros and cons of each option.
"I'd love to go down and take them on and put myself in lights but I'll have a yarn to Noel and we'll sit down and map out a plan," Spackman said.
"If we want to go to the Kosciuszko, we've got to go the other way. If I go to Sydney and win it, I get a chance at the Kosciuszko. Surely they would have to look at me after that.
"I've got to talk to Noel and we've got to do what's right by the horse."
Only one slot remains in the Kosciuszko and a lot of attention will be on the final race at Randwick on Saturday that sees the likes of Mogo Magic, Cavalier Charles and Sizzle Minizzle clash. There is also a number of Kosciuszko hopefuls engaged.
Spackman expects the remaining slot holder will be waiting for Saturday before making his decision.
"He'll be waiting for this race, I reckon. And whoever comes out on top in this race, that hasn't been picked up, you're a chance," he said.
...
ALBURY trainer Donna Scott has been in discussions with the final slot holder after Our Last Cash's win at Flemington last Saturday.
Our Last Cash made it two Saturday Flemington wins from his last three starts with victory in the $80,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1100m).
The remaining slot holder got in contact with Scott on Sunday but there has been no contact since.
"He rang me on Sunday and said he'd get back to me in the next couple of days but I haven't heard nothing," Scott said.
"If we don't get the slot, I think there's a Benchmark 80 race in November down the line back at Flemington, which we would mad not to go to.
"It would be nice to get picked up but I understand this bloke's situation."
Scott was full of praise for Our Last Cash, who took his record to six wins and three seconds from 14 starts, having now ticked over $200,000 in earnings.
"He was tough. I thought he was gone at the 300 but he toughed it out," Scott said.
...
A WIDE draw has put Mnementh's lead-up run to the Kosciuszko in some doubt.
Mnementh has drawn barrier 16 in Saturday's $150,000 Benchmark 100 Handicap (1100m). Wagga Town Plate winning jockey Winona Costin will reunite with the Albury sprinter should trainer Mitch Beer push ahead with a start.
Beer also has Scarlet Prince in at Caulfield on Saturday after scratching from Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
...
LIGHTLY-raced mare Miss Kirribilli has been retired.
Miss Kirribilli failed to handle the firmer surface at Wagga last Saturday and has since been retired by Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly and owner Richard Pegum.
"She didn't appreciate the hard track at all," Donnelly said.
"Because she's had soundness issues, she just won't go on the hard tracks.
"With no prospect of having a soft track in the next month, it just meant if she didn't go to stud now, she would miss out on the breeding season."
Miss Kirribilli retires having won two races and placed on four occasions from eight starts.
...
BENALLA trainer Russell Osborne has copped a three-month suspension for a positive swab returned at Berrigan last year.
Racing NSW stewards this week concluded an inquiry into a positive cobalt swab from the Osborne-trained Beautiful Bee at Berrigan on August 20.
Stewards initially adjourned the inquiry to consider a penalty and handed down a three-month suspension, reduced from four months due to Osborne's guilty plea.
Stewards were satisfied that the case did not warrant a period of disqualification, as had been the majority of precedent penalties in NSW for cobalt-related offences. In arriving at that determination, stewards were satisfied that the cobalt finding was not due to the intentional administration of cobalt to Beautiful Bee.
Beautiful Bee was disqualified from her Benchmark 50 (950m) win, with the Doug Gorrel-trained Exaggerate promoted to first place.
...
CONNECTIONS of impressive Wagga maiden winner He's My Warrior have turned down lucrative offers for the horse after Saturday's win.
He's My Warrior was having just his second race start when he rocketed to the line to take out the $30,000 Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1200m) by two lengths.
Some lucrative offers came in for the three-year-old son of Hallowed Crown since but trainer Scott Spackman confirmed the connections have turned down the six-figure sum and will continue to race the gelding.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club will host another set of non-raceday barrier trials next month.
An official set of barrier trials have been scheduled for Wednesday, October 11 at Wagga.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Jerilderie (non-TAB)
Monday: Leeton (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Temora (TAB)
