Giving back to the community was at the forefront of planning for the return of Spring Jam this year, with the council working locally to ensure everyone benefits from the big day.
The mammoth event held annually by Wagga City Council is free for the community and features an array of local artists and businesses.
The event comprises of workshops, entertainment and activities, with a line-up of 15 food vendors also set for the day providing delicious treats like donuts and ice cream.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Council events officer Emma Corbett said it will be a jam-packed day that residents won't want to miss out on.
"We have hands-on workshops including for our little kids and adults who can make floral print cards for their loved ones, they can learn how to spin a deck at our DJ school, they can make First Nations-inspired puzzles that they will be able to take home," she said.
"We have a lot of creative aspects but then also into our adventure zone where we will have an obstacle course from In Motion Fitness as well as a circus workshop and we will also have our main stage performances."
A load of fun outside with a sprinkle of education in a whole-family setting were the key ingredients considered when creating the event.
"It's an event you won't want to miss, get the kids out of the house, let them run around and see someone new," Ms Corbett said.
The event will also bring a much-needed boost to the community, known in the past to draw in hundreds of visitors to the city.
"Everything we are bringing to Spring Jam as part of our program will be something unique and different that hasn't been offered regionally in the past," Ms Corbett said.
"Events are crucial for the local economy so having our local businesses and artists involved in Spring Jam and also our local supplies, so all of our infrastructure and hire equipment is sourced locally as well, being able to give back to the community in that sense is really important."
The internal roads at the Botanic Gardens will be closed to the general public with residents asked to park out on the street or near the music bowl.
Spring Jam will run at the Wagga Botanic Gardens Precinct on Saturday, September 23 from 10am to 3pm.
To find out more details and see the full Spring Jam program, head to visitwagga.com/springjam.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.