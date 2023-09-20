A Riverina mayor has stepped down after almost a decade leading his community.
Neil Smith, who was appointed Junee mayor in 2014, did not seek re-election during mayoral elections at Tuesday afternoon's Junee Shire Council meeting, citing a need to spend more time with his family.
Councillor Bob Callow will be the town's new mayor after he won the title over fellow councillor Pam Halliburton.
Councillors Halliburton and Andrew Clinton took on deputy mayor Matt Austin for his role, but fell short with Cr Austin retaining his position.
Cr Smith will see out the rest of his term as a councillor before he walks out of the council chambers for good. He has confirmed he will not be contesting the September 2024 local government elections.
The outgoing mayor said "everybody has a use-by date" and his had arrived.
"It's good to leave on a high note and it's a good time to step back," Cr Smith said.
"If Bob needs any advice or mentoring, I'll be there at the table to give it to him."
Cr Smith said his decision comes as he looks to spend more time on other areas of his life, including his family, poetry and travelling.
With many memorable moments and successes, he said he looks back on his time as mayor fondly.
"The biggest highlight for me was avoiding amalgamation," Cr Smith said.
"We have a good council and good staff and have had the opportunity to work for a number of newly-amalgamated councils and they're doing it tough."
Another highlight was the success in getting Commonwealth Bank to postpone the closure of its Junee branch until after a federal parliamentary inquiry into regional bank closures is completed.
While Cr Smith was pivotal in getting the closure delayed, the war is not over. The committee overseeing the probe into bank closures will hold a hearing in Junee on Thursday.
"We won many battles, but the war is far from over," he said.
Cr Callow said after 20 years as a councillor it was time he stepped up.
"I think it was more timely than anything, I don't think Cr Smith wanted to dump the role on someone brand new at the next general election so I think he's chosen to give someone an opportunity to learn the ropes," the new mayor said.
"I think it was fairly appropriate and responsible of him."
Cr Callow said he would be happy to continue on as mayor in the future, should he be re-elected by the community next September.
"It's a role I've wanted to have a go at for quite some time. I've been in council now for 20 years so it's about time I stuck my hand up," he said.
While daunting, Cr Callow is confident in his skills, the deputy mayor and his fellow councillors.
"I have big boots to fill, Cr Smith has had an outstanding time as the Junee mayor and has been a real champion for Junee and the people within the shire, but I share in that passion too - I love my town," he said.
The 2023 mayoral elections have also seen changes at the helms of several other councils across the Riverina.
Wagga councillor Amelia Parkins was recently appointed deputy mayor, replacing Jenny McKinnon. Wagga mayor Dallas Tout has retained his position.
Berrigan Shire Council has an all-female leadership team after Councillor Julia Cornwell McKean was elected mayor and Councillor Carly Marriott was re-elected as deputy mayor during an extraordinary meeting held on Wednesday morning.
Brian Monaghan has retained his position as mayor of Bland Shire Council, with Councillor Rodney Crowe taking over the role of deputy mayor from Tony Lord.
Narrandera mayor Neville Kschenka also remains in his position, with councillor Sue Ruffles takes over the deputy mayor role from Cameron Lander.
The Edward River Council's leadership team remains the same. Griffith's mayor is popularly elected, with that decision to be made at the September 2024 council elections.
Balranald Shire Council is under administration and Carrathool Shire Council's mayor and deputy mayor are in the middle of a two-year term.
Coolamon and Temora councillors will determine who will fill their mayoral and deputy mayoral positions during council meetings on Thursday afternoon.
