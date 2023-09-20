Turvey Park junior Harvey Thomas is hoping to put on a strong showing at the upcoming state combine.
Thomas and Coolamon forward Charlie McCormack will attend the Victorian state combine on October 8 and will look to impress recruiters ahead of the AFL National Draft that begins on November 20.
The Bulldogs junior turned 18 last month and said that he was looking forward to heading to the combine and putting his best foot forward.
"Yeah for sure," Thomas said.
"I think it's somewhere where you can try and show a few of your attributes and at the moment I'm training for that so I can try and perform.
"I'm not too nervous but I definitely want to do well so I have been training over the last couple of weeks and will do until then."
Thomas said it was exciting to be invited to the state combine and said it's a good reward for his hard work over the past couple of years.
"Yeah I'm thrilled," he said.
"To see the reward for effort and come this time of year you want to be doing these sorts of things so it'll be good."
It's been a busy year for Thomas on the field as he has juggled a number of representative commitments alongside playing school football in Melbourne with Caulfield Grammar.
Despite his busy schedule, Thomas said he's loved the season gone by and believes it's been the most fun he's had in a while playing football.
"I've enjoyed it overall for sure," he said.
"I've had a lot of fun, maybe more compared to other years and just enjoyed it.
"Especially with school footy, although we fell short with the premiership but I loved that and that was unreal.
"We also got knocked out the other week in Coates Talent League but I only got to play a few games at the end of the year.
"But obviously the highlight was winning the championship with the Allies which was their maiden championship.
"That was awesome to be a part of that and to be part of that history it was cool."
Thomas said it was an awesome experience with the Allies at the national championships and he revealed that he got a lot of the campaign.
"Yeah for sure," he said.
"There was a lot of good players in that group that will go a long way I think and to play in that team and be able to contribute that was pretty cool and it's something I'll remember forever.
"Mark McVeigh coached and it was great playing under him and then also playing with a few mates from back home like Jack Glanvill.
"I'm good mates with him so to play two games with him and share that was awesome as well, he's another Turvey local boy so to have two Turvey representatives that was awesome."
The 18-year-old has spent the past three years at Caulfield Grammar and he believes being in Melbourne has been massively beneficial to his football development.
Thomas enjoyed a great season playing school football in Melbourne was rewarded for his efforts at the conclusion of their season.
"I won the b&f for Caulfield which was pretty awesome," he said.
"It was unexpected in a way so to do that and be rewarded and be seen quite highly by my coaches that was awesome.
"Obviously you want to win the premiership but individually it was cool to do that.
"I think it was definitely a good move and they obviously live and breath footy down there and to get those opportunities at school and under 18's level was for sure exciting.
"I know with the Allies I'm a NSW boy and my development in Wagga is what got me into that.
"But I just love playing footy so being down in Melbourne you can't get away from it down there so it's been good."
