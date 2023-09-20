After an impeccable first season in Canberra, Wagga City Wanderers under 13 side can add 2023 champions to their list of accomplishments.
With not a single loss on their card for the year, they were pushed to their absolute limits on Saturday to get a 5-3 win in penalties over Brindabella.
The team's first time playing on a synthetic pitch, coach Lucas Myers said it was tough for the side to adjust to the conditions, leading them to be 2-0 down at half time.
Admitting it wasn't their greatest game of the year, Myers couldn't be prouder of how the team regrouped before heading into the second half.
"The first half we really struggled, it was our first time ever playing on a synthetic football pitch, most of the kids had never walked on one before," Myers said.
"For the first half they just really struggled with ball speed, the speed of pass, that type of stuff, the bounce, and they struggled to get a grip with that.
"They came off at half time and they were just furious, really upset with themselves."
After a good halftime talk and reminder they weren't out of the game yet, the team took the field and almost immediately changed the momentum of the game.
"There's been a few times they've been able to fight their way back, claw their way back into the game this year, and that's exactly what they did on the weekend," Myers said.
"They came out and they were winning every 50-50 contest, they were first to the ball all the time, and they got the ball forward and we just put them [Brindabella] under some pressure and the momentum changed."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
A last minute equaliser to take the teams to 3-3 sent the game to extra time, there was still a long way to go before the Wanderers could lift the winners cup.
"They had all these ups and downs, and the resilience that they showed was amazing," Myers said.
"They went down early an extra time, and then with the last kick of the game we found an equaliser to send it to penalties.
"They just never gave, for the full 90 minutes that they played they kept their heads cool."
After spending plenty of time working on penalty kicks with keeper Luke Henderson, Myers was always confident they could win on penalties.
"I always had confidence in him, we've done penalty practise at training and he always saves one in five, so I knew that he'd get one," he said.
"We managed to put our five away and that was that."
Immensely proud of the effort from his players this season, Myers said the win couldn't have gone to a better group of young athletes.
"They deserve to win," he said.
"This is their first season in that competition, the first season travelling across to Canberra and playing that higher level competition over there and they've done so well up, and to finish it off the way that they did was just amazing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.