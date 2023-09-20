The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

First year success for youngest Wanderers team

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Wanderers under 13s celebrate their grand final win. Picture supplied
Wagga City Wanderers under 13s celebrate their grand final win. Picture supplied

After an impeccable first season in Canberra, Wagga City Wanderers under 13 side can add 2023 champions to their list of accomplishments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.