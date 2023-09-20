The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Friends to foes: local players face off at national hockey carnival next week

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 20 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Szymanski and Hamish Curtis, pictured at Jubilee Park, will face each other playing for ACT and NSW in the upcoming hockey nationals in Newcastle. Picture by Madeline Begley
Michael Szymanski and Hamish Curtis, pictured at Jubilee Park, will face each other playing for ACT and NSW in the upcoming hockey nationals in Newcastle. Picture by Madeline Begley

They've played together for years, but come next week they'll be on-field foes as Hamish Curtis and Michael Szymanski prepare to represent NSW and ACT in the upcoming Hockey Australia under 13 Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.