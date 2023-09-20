They've played together for years, but come next week they'll be on-field foes as Hamish Curtis and Michael Szymanski prepare to represent NSW and ACT in the upcoming Hockey Australia under 13 Carnival.
After competing together for Wagga earlier this year, the boys will go their separate ways to Newscastle for the carnival next week.
Curtis' second state team selection for the year, it will be Szymanski's first chance to represent the territory.
Both boys are thrilled to be given a chance to play at the top level.
"It's very different from Wagga training, because you can actually go as hard as you want, you don't have to hold back with some of the littler kids," Szymanski sadi.
"All the juniors in Wagga, we all know each other, it's always fun to play against each other on Friday nights, but it's exciting to play against new players."
Curtis agreed, saying the competition is a good chance to learn from other highly skilled players.
"It'll be a good challenge and cool to see how different the states are," Curtis said.
"When you play here in Wagga, it's back and forth, you're top of your age group, top skilled in your age, it's nice to be challenged, and you learn how they play and their playing style, there's positive things that you can take out of it."
His first time attending a national competition, Szymanski is feeling nervous but excited to get underway.
Curtis was selected for the schools nationals earlier this year, and said he thinks that experience will bode well next week.
"It's just the pressure that you feel, but I've got that under control and now you can build on that pressure that other states put on you to play better," he said.
With plenty of hockey ahead of them, the duo are hoping this national experience is just the start of a career in the sport.
After the introduction of the Wagga Scorchers, they said they can see a clear pathway into professional hockey now.
"Wagga Scorchers, they've started in the Canberra league and they're doing really well for their first year, and if we can make it into that team it would be really fun to play with them guys," he said.
"You know the boys you are around are good hockey players, and it lifts your confidence when you're around them."
With the Hockey One competition growing, the pair have eyes set on playing at the top when they're older.
If they're lucky, they'd even like to go a step further.
"Hopefully we can play for the Kookaburras one day together," Syzmanski said.
Hockey Australia under 13 Carnival runs from September 23 to 29 in Newcastle.
