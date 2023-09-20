ON THE PACE: Cowra trip secures White first training double

David White scored his first winning double and now he's eyeing off the NSW Breeders Challenge heats.
The San Isidore trainer won with both Absolutely Stoked and Our Rocky at Cowra on Sunday.
He was pleased with the double act.
"It's not very often I have two horses races let alone three so that was my first double," White said.
After finishing unplaced in her first start, Absolutely Stoked was able to score at $71.
"She was an improved run the week before and she has really come right on," White said.
"She's a nice little filly."
She has drawn five in the two-year-old fillies heat at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Our Rocky also made it two wins in a row after backing up a breakthrough at Albury.
White is now looking to head to Menangle with the three-year-old.
He also has Havahh Nice Day in the three-year-old fillies heat on Friday after her seventh at Cowra.
****
DUAL Inter Dominion winning trainer Jason Grimson has had his 12-month disqualification overturned on appeal.
The former Young trainer was barred by Queensland stewards for his involvement in a bar fight after winning the Blacks A Fake at Albion Park in July.
However he successfully appealed the decision.
Instead he has now been fined $15,00 and had a six-month ban suspended for the next 12 months.
****
MARK Pitt added another four group one victories to his record.
Pitt combined with Emma Stewart to win three Vicbred Super Series finals.
The former Leeton reinsman won with Stormryder (two-year-old colts and geldings), Petracca (three-year-old colts and geldings) and Susan Is Her Name (three-year-old trotting fillies).
He also took out the four-year-old trotting mares final with Gardena Ronda.
Nathan Jack also drove The Locomotive to victory in the three-year-old colts and geldings trotting final before training and driving Violet Stanford to take out the two-year-old trotting fillies final.
****
THE Breeders Challenge series kicked off well for a number of Riverina connections.
Eye Keep Smiling was able to take out a three-year-old fillies heat at Menangle on Tuesday.
In her first start for Belinda McCarthy, the Young-owned filly made it six straight wins.
Humble also brought up a hat-trick of wins in a two-year-old colts and gelding heat.
It comes after the Brad Hewitt-trained colt also won at Bathurst last week.
****
JANARTY made it two wins in a row after winning a heat of the Carousel at Menangle on Saturday.
After winning at Riverina Paceway last week, the seven-year-old took a narrow win for new trainer Jarrod Alchin.
He has drawn six in the $50,000 final at Menangle on Saturday.
****
WAGGA will host an eight-race program on Friday.
The four NSW Breeders Challenge heats are the feature.
The first race is at 1.33pm.
The club also races on Tuesday.
****
ON THE Pace is having a short break but will return in October 12's edition of The Daily Advertiser.
