Talented Wagga cricketer Josh Staines has signed with Belvoir Cricket Club for the upcoming Cricket Albury-Wodonga season.
Staines has long been regarded as one of Wagga's most talented young players and he said that he's excited to be playing in the border competition this season.
"I'm playing cricket in Albury this season for Belvoir Cricket Club," Staines said.
"I've made the move over to Albury this season which will be exciting."
The talented wicket-keeper batsman has spent the last few years playing with Tuggeranong in the ACT Premier Cricket Competition in Canberra however has decided to play closer to home this season as he balances his time with study commitments.
"I'm studying first year this year and I just thought I'd reign it back a little bit with the travel and stuff," he said.
"Just play closer to home and Albury is a great option as it's obviously a strong comp down there.
"So it should be really good and I'm really excited actually."
The border competition has long been regarded as one of the most competitive competitions in the district and Staines was looking forward to testing himself against Albury's best.
"Yeah my word," he said.
"I've obviously played against them in Wagga Sloggers and Regional Big Bash so it's always good to verse them.
"I think the competition over there has got 12 teams and it's all pretty strong so I'm really looking forward to it."
Staines has experienced a lot of success during his stint at Tuggerangong and conceded that it was difficult to walk away after a couple of very enjoyable seasons.
"Yeah of course it was very hard," he said.
"I obviously had great success with Tuggeranong the last three or four seasons and it's been great down there.
"I can only recommended playing for them but I just had to take a step back from cricket and focus on my studies a bit more.
"An opportunity came up in Albury and I was glad to take it."
Staines agreed that the experience of playing in Canberra had certainly helped him develop as a cricketer.
"When I was over there training in the high performance squad that was really good," he said.
"You train three or four days a week and that was very beneficial, even the last couple of years as well testing myself against some good players has been fantastic.
"But I'll still grow and develop in Albury so it should be really good."
Staines is set to commence training with the club this weekend ahead of Belvoir's opening game of the 2023-24 season which will see them take on Corowa on Friday October 7.
The Wagga RSL junior has made the occasional appearance for his home club over the past few years although admitted he hadn't worked out whether we could get to play for the Bulldogs at any stage during the upcoming season.
"I haven't really thought about that at all," he said.
"I guess if I could I would definitely, but there's a lot of cricket in Albury with the white ball stuff and Twenty20's.
"So I'll do what I can for Belvoir and go from there."
