Hume Highway driver fined after being caught speeding, playing YouTube clips at Mount Adrah

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 20 2023 - 9:14am, first published 8:35am
Police stopped the driver of this red Kia Picanto on the Hume Highway at Mount Adrah after its speed was clocked at 175km/h. Picture by NSW Police
A driver clocked doing 65 kilometres over the speed limit on a Riverina highway has also been slapped with a fine for using her phone to play YouTube clips while driving.

