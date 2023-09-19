A driver clocked doing 65 kilometres over the speed limit on a Riverina highway has also been slapped with a fine for using her phone to play YouTube clips while driving.
Officers attached to the Wagga-based Riverina Highway Patrol were conducting speed checks on the Hume Highway at Mount Adrah on Wednesday, when they spotted a red Kia Picanto being driven at a speed well above the 110-kilometre limit.
The southbound vehicle's speed was checked at 175km/h.
Police said officers stopped the car and approached the driver, who had her mobile phone mounted below the rear view mirror.
The phone was playing music video clips from YouTube, police said, and the woman pressed paused so officers could talk to her.
The woman was handed fines for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 kilometres an hour and for using a mobile phone while driving.
The driver's licence was suspended immediately for six months.
