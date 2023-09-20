Those readers who work and are taxpayers (the few left), and are a bit sceptical about the COVID panic, might consider writing a short submission to our Senate on the matter below.
A Senate committee has been established to consider a bill (amendment to existing legislation) to remove the existing indemnity of pharmaceutical companies who sell a "vaccine" which is subsequently proven to damage or kill a recipient.
The current legislation means in the case of COVID the taxpayer pays a price (publicly unknown) for products with questionable efficacy and is then left to pick up the compensation costs if the product/s cause damage to the users.
The argument that these products would never be produced without the indemnity is now problematic on several levels. India refused to indemnify Big Pharma on COVID inoculants and Big Pharma withheld the drugs. Some might consider that was a significant win for India.
The bill will only apply to injuries incurred from the time it is passed into law. Those damaged in the past will continue to be compensated by the Australian taxpayer.
Surely it is time for Big Pharma to be held liable and accountable in the future for the products our government decides to foist upon us.
Type in "vaccine indemnity bill Australia" in the search engine and go from there. Do it before 29 September.
As the writer of the letter to which Robert T Walker attempts his feeble shot at sarcasm (DA letters, 16/9), I would simply say this. Let go of the drip feed of relentless negativity.
This country was taken over and colonised on the basis of a lie.
In 1992 the High Court of Australia struck down the false legal principle of Terra Nullius. This continent was not empty when Cook sailed past.
The forbears of three percent of Australia's population deserve recognition and their descendants deserve the right to a constitutionally recognised say in their own affairs because they are our first people.
They are not treated equally. They have not shared fairly in the fruits of colonisation and all sides of politics recognise that there is a gulf between the well being of Black Australia and the rest of us.
The Voice is not a big ask Mr Walker and to be candid, I'll take a bit more notice of your fear mongering when I see your legal credentials stapled to the bottom of your letters.
Until then however, I'm happy to take the advice of the overwhelming number of experts and practitioners of constitutional law who are adamant that The Voice presents zero danger to our democracy or way of life.
Would you go around and sign a blank cheque that allows people access to your account and to all of the finances that you have - it could even cost you more than that.
Well, that is what this referendum is about - it is signing a blank cheque without the prescribed outcomes outlined in details.
In fact, the outcomes are extremely vague - so value - in fact, that our prime minister in a recent TV interview could not outline them. This is extremely dangerous.
'Do you acknowledge the Indigenous people' - of course - most people in Australia do.
But if you answer 'yes' in the referendum for this first question it can cancel out the 'no' vote to the second question.
This referendum is full of trickery, lies and deception. Don't be tricked, if you are not sure then vote 'no'.
The No campaign has come up with the shameful cop out, "If you don't know, vote 'no'".
It is a blatant attempt to encourage those who are unsure to take the easy option and vote No.
On the other hand, the Yes campaign's message, with Farnham's "you're the voice, try and understand it", is positive and encourages us to be responsible and find out.
The Electoral Commission's referendum booklet is in our mailboxes and online at aec.gov.au/referendums/files/pamphlet/referendum-booklet.pdf
It's all that is needed.
