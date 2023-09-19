With matching Brigalow hats and even bigger grins, little Dusty and Leo Donoghue were clearly captivated by the hustle and bustle of one of the nation's largest agricultural events.
It was the brothers' first time at the Henty field days with their parents Claire and Connor Donoghue, from Temora, on a sizzling opening day that attracted a steady stream of visitors.
Mr Donoghue, a builder, said it was his first visit to Henty since COVID but he and his wife were regulars to the event that showcases the latest in machinery and farm equipment, outdoors and camping products, farm produce, agronomy, country lifestyle, health and agribusiness services.
He believes the appeal of the three-day event is that it offers something for everyone - and every trade.
"But it's also such an important event for the local area and I think it's fantastic how the Henty community gets behind it," Mr Donoghue said.
Mr Donoghue, who grew up on farms and has a particular affinity with working dogs, said events like Henty highlighted the importance of farmers to our country.
"I think with Henty, you really get to see how much work goes into agriculture," he said.
"And it reminds everyone that we need our farmers to keep the country going - farmers and truck drivers.
"If farming stops, so does Australia!"
