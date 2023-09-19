The Daily Advertiser
Woman dead, another critically injured in Brocklesby car crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 19 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 8:00pm
A horror run on the region's roads continues with a woman dying in a crash at Brocklesby on Tuesday morning, and a second woman flown to hospital with critical injuries.

