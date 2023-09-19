Wagga is mourning the death of a much-loved teacher and renowned member of the arts community.
Tributes have flowed for Backyard Ashes writer and producer Peter Cox following his passing this week.
Longtime friend and collaborator Jamie Way knew Peter for many years and said the actor, producer and director will be "sorely missed".
"He was always a really jovial and good-humoured sort of character. He was a joy to work with over the years and he will be sorely missed," Mr Way said.
Summing Peter up, Mr Way said he was "sort of a jack-of-all-trades ... who seemed to have limitless imagination, creativity, curiosity and enthusiasm".
"He always had a different way of looking at things, new ideas and an amazing sense of humour," he said, recalling his "cringeworthy love for dad jokes".
Mr Way worked with Peter on numerous projects including the Boys Cabaret which ran for many years at the former Garden Court restaurant at the Wagga Botanic Gardens.
He also recalled how Peter had an amazing talent for selecting roles for actors and performers.
"[One day] he'd see a performer or musician ... and then a few months later you'd run into him and he would have an idea for a show for you and then come out with this amazing idea," he said.
Mr Way recalled how Peter wrote Pelvis - The Wan Who Would Be King and the comical cabaret The Great Pizzarotti specifically for him and said he did the same for others.
"He was always thinking of things for me and other performers to do," he said.
Mr Way also featured in the 2013 Backyard Ashes filmed in Wagga, which tells the tale of how the accidental incineration of a prized cat leads to a backyard cricket match between two antagonistic neighbours.
The director of that film, Mark Grentell, also paid tribute to his best friend.
"Peter was the most creative and generous of artists and teachers who transformed the lives of thousands of people," Mr Grentell said.
"It was the privilege of my lifetime that I got to spend so much of it beside him, creating and learning from a best mate.
"I am, because he was."
Mr Grentell knew Peter for more than 25 years and collaborated on many projects including Backyard Ashes and countless theatrical and cabaret productions.
"I consulted him on everything I ever worked on as well," he said.
Renowned country music legend and radio talk show host Grant Luhrs recalled first meeting Peter in the early 1990s doing a show of Monty Python skits and the pair became good friends.
Over the years, Mr Luhrs used his sound expertise to mix many shows for Peter.
"He was such a big influence on so many people's artistic lives," he said.
Mr Luhrs noted he was also a "hard taskmaster" who put great shows together, bring out the best in people and producing "great results".
The former Kooringal High drama teacher is esteemed by many in the school community and even has the school performing arts centre named after him.
On Monday, the school posted an online tribute to the "KHS legend".
"Our thoughts are with the Cox family at this sad time," a school spokesperson said.
"Peter Cox's name is synonymous with KHS and school productions and performances.
"The annual school productions were whole school, inclusive events and Coxy and his CAPA team devoted a multitude of after-hours to them.
"He was instrumental in KHS obtaining the superb performing arts facilities affectionately known as the PAV.
"A surprise concert held there in 2010, by many present and ex-students was a fitting tribute to his retirement."
