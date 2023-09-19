The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Esteemed Wagga director Peter Cox to be "sorely missed" as tributes flow

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 20 2023 - 8:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renowned Wagga director and longtime Kooringal High School drama teacher Peter Cox is being remembered as a man of many talents following his passing. Peter is pictured left at the Backyard Ashes premiere and right in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Pictures contributed
Renowned Wagga director and longtime Kooringal High School drama teacher Peter Cox is being remembered as a man of many talents following his passing. Peter is pictured left at the Backyard Ashes premiere and right in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Pictures contributed

Wagga is mourning the death of a much-loved teacher and renowned member of the arts community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.