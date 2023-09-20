Red hot, Wagga Hockey Red win under 16s premiership

After a fantastic season of highly competitive hockey, Wagga Hockey Red were crowned under 16s champions after defeating Black 4-1 on Friday night.
Red went into the game as premiership favourites, but were still made to fight for the win, with Black pushing them right to the final whistle.
Coach Alicia Rose said it's been a big year for the cohort who have continued to improve each week.
With a good mix of new and representative players within the side, she said it's been rewarding to watch those experienced players step into leadership roles.
"They have been a strong developing team," Rose said.
"We do tend to see a bit of gap in the skill so it's really nice to see out more older and developed players give the younger players a chance.
"There's lots of passing, lots of encouragement, lots of positive feedback out on the field, so you just watch their confidence grow throughout the year which has been really good."
Watching the new players expand their skill sets and fall in love with the game, Rose said the team has bonded really well over the season.
Knowing Black were missing some important players for the big match, Rose said it did help her sides mental preparation.
"I know the Black team had a few key players away, so I think that helped us a bit with our head space," she said.
"But as we showed tonight, we play really well as a team, so we quietly confident we would come away with the win."
Rose said she's very proud of the team and their growth through the season to get to where they have.
"I'm really proud of them, proud of the growth, and proud of the older team members who really took on those leadership roles," she said.
Following the game Hamish Curtis was named best on, and Tiger Newling.
"Tiger got our coaches award for the season, we factor in a lot of things there, training attendance, their contribution to the game, their overall attitude towards their teammates and their opposition, officials, coaches, all those things," she said.
"He's a great kid and very much liked amongst all of the cohort, he gets along well with everyone."
