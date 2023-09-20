The NSW budget has been met with cautious optimism in Wagga after the new Labor government's first financial blueprint revealed little in new cash for the city.
While pleased with investments in housing, including the Tolland renewal project, and the allocation of money to progress the Marshalls Creek Bridge upgrade and other road repairs, Wagga MP Joe McGirr said the city had been largely left begging when it comes to health spending.
The budget papers contained $954,000 to continue planning for the Wagga Health and Knowledge Precinct, but Dr McGirr said he would have liked to have seen an announcement about out-of-pocket costs for radiotherapy in Wagga.
This year's budget also included final allocations of money for the already-announced and already-funded Wagga Base Hospital redevelopment and multi-storey car park. Both of those projects have been completed.
Gundagai paramedic and Australian Paramedics Association delegate Gary Wilson said he was cautiously optimistic about the government promising 500 additional paramedics in regional areas and stressed the devil was in the details.
Mr Wilson said regional areas haven't been receiving the services that they've long deserved and wanted more intensive care and extended paramedic services.
The union rep was was pessimistic the extra paramedics would bolster intensive care and/or emergency care crews, or that regional residents would receive the same level of care as larger centres.
"We're losing a lot of paramedics to other services where the pay is better, where the working conditions are better and where the workloads are better," he said.
The budget also set aside a further $49.4 million in the 2023-24 financial year for the Wagga Special Activation Precinct.
The money forms part of a total $169.6 million spend on the SAP, which the government said would help Wagga become a "sustainable hub of high-value agricultural production and food manufacturing, supporting industries and businesses to connect to the world".
Elsewhere, $5.6 million was allocated in 2023-24 to complete planning of the Marshalls Creek Bridge widening project.
The budget documents indicated $23 million will be spent on the upgrade over the four years to 2026-27. However, no start or completion dates were outlined in the papers, nor was an estimated total cost.
The bridge project involves widening the Sturt Highway to four lanes over Marshalls Creek.
The upgrade was included as part of a $30 million roads package announced by the former NSW Government in August 2018, with the intent to fund the widening of Marshalls Creek Bridge and the upgrade two Olympic Highway intersections on either side of the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
The Olympic Highway intersection upgrades project has now been put on hold until more funding becomes available.
