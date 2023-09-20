The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

NSW budget: Little new spending for Wagga as cash progresses existing projects

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated September 20 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW budget has been met with cautious optimism in Wagga after the new Labor government's first financial blueprint revealed little in new cash for the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.