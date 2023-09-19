Retired farmers with a combined 240 years of volunteering have been hailed among the trail blazers who have made the past 60 years a reality at Henty.
Table Top's Bryson Terlich, Henty's Barry Scholz and Neil Bahr and Pleasant Hills' Kerry Piestch cut the 60th anniversary cake at the official opening of the Henty Machinery Field Days on Tuesday, September 19.
The four men have all served as HMFD Co-operative members, directors and volunteers since the first field days in 1963, helping shape the field days into the globally renowned event it is today.
And these tireless supporters continue to give their time during the field days with Mr Terlich manning the forklift/crane hire office, Mr Scholz helping to fuel up the generators, Mr Piestch overseeing the vintage machinery display and generations of the Bahr family all taking a hands-on role.
Kotzur managing director Andrew Kotzur, of Walla, officially opened Tuesday's 60th milestone event, which also marked 60 years since his family company first exhibited at the event (in 1963) at the Henty showground.
"Sixty years ago, a group of farmers were keen to improve their harvest quality and gathered at the Henty showgrounds to learn more about the operations of their headers," Mr Kotzur said.
"When I travel across Australia that same passion is still driving our farmers to improve and make innovations.
"Aussie farmers are truly as good if not better at their craft as any of their global contemporaries."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Kotzur said farmers "still come in droves" to the Henty field days and asked why that had not changed.
"There is nothing like talking face to face, seeing and touching in real life, having a day out to do some serious business, to enjoy the excitement in person and to take time out to look at machinery and other systems while dreaming about the future of farming," he explained.
"This is one of the lessons of COVID - commercial or augmented reality cannot replicate the real country atmosphere we immerse ourselves in at Henty.
"Virtual reality doesn't come close to the experience of having a cold beer with a mate at the bar at Henty.
"That's why I'm confident the Henty field days has such a bright future. This is why this event will continue to play such an important role in our region."
HMFD chairman Nigel Scheetz paid tribute to the members, volunteers, exhibitors and visitors across six decades of the event.
"The Henty Machinery Field Days as we know it today began as a header school for farmers at the Henty showground in 1961 to show them the finer details about operating their machines to improve their grain samples and general operation tips," Mr Scheetz said.
"The success of that day fed the dreams of our founding members, and the first field days were held 60 years ago this year in 1963.
"Members from the early days through until the early 1970s had a vision to provide an event for farmers to learn about advancements in agriculture, to showcase and demonstrate agricultural machinery in the one space at the one event."
Meanwhile the event's chief executive Belinda Anderson launched an 84-page coffee table-style book on the history of the field days.
Written by HMFD media manager Kim Woods, the book was compiled to showcase the dedication and positive vision of a small group of farmers from the southern Riverina.
"The true authors are our founding members, the directors still with us now, all our members working very hard and the staff who have been involved over 60 years, also part of that story is the exhibitors as well," Mrs Anderson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.