Campers, caravanners and boaters are being urged to put together fire safety plans ahead of the school holidays.
In the past five years, Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have responded to 355 caravan and campervan fires across the state, with an average of more than one fire a week.
In June, a caravan exploded at the Sandy Beach campsite near Wantabadgery.
With the September school holidays fast approaching, firefighters are reminding people of the things they can do to ensure it doesn't happen to them.
FRNSW Turvey Park station commander Mark Edis said there are a number of things people can do to stay safe while camping, caravanning or boating.
"Pre-plan how you can call triple zero for help if your camping area has limited mobile coverage," he said.
"Pack a portable radio to stay updated regarding weather conditions and fire restrictions that may be in force and upgrade your gear.
"Consider buying a flame retardant tent."
Mr Edis said campers should always ensure camp fires are fully extinguished before going to bed and never leave matches or lighters in reach of kids.
"Never make a camp fire too close to your tent or caravan and ensure you are aware of campground policies on lighting fires," he said.
Campgrounds also have emergency plans and Mr Edis said travellers should familiarise themselves with them.
Smoking inside caravans, tents and boat cabins also poses a risk to travellers and fire extinguishers and blankets should also be at the ready.
Mr Edis said caravans and boats used for sleeping and cooking should have fire detectors installed in them.
People are urged to visit the FRNSW website for more information on safety checklists before hitting the road or water these holidays.
