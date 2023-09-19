The decision to test himself in stronger company has led to Hayden Cowled taking out Junee's best and fairest.
Cowled returned to the club this season to coincide with the Diesels making their return to first grade.
He spent the past two years with hometown club Cootamundra after their move from Group Nine to the George Tooke Shield.
The 26-year-old, who now lives in Junee, thought it was a better fit.
"I just wanted to come back and play in Group Nine and now that I'm living in Junee it was just easier," Cowled said.
"It makes it easier for training."
Cowled tasted success with the Bulldogs after they withdrew from Group Nine.
However he was looking for a bigger challenge this season with the speed of the game being one of the big differences in the two competitions.
"That comp is more like reserve grade in Group Nine so the speed was hard to adjust to," Cowled said.
Cowled has been a real workhorse up the middle for the Diesels this season.
However the 26-year-old was surprised to take out Junee's best and fairest on Friday night.
"I just felt there were a lot of other blokes who would have won it before I did," Cowled said.
"I thought Connor McCauley would have beaten me and James Croydon is another one."
Cowled has already agreed to be at Junee again next season.
After a slow start to their return, going winless through the first eight rounds, he feels some of their performances in the back end of the season show there's plenty to work with moving forward.
"A few of the games we played in the back end gives everybody a bit of confidence going into next year," Cowled said.
Cowled also took out the best forward award, Aidan Sweeney won best back while McCauley took out the players' player award while Croydon won the coaches award.
Georgie Carroll won the leaguetag best and fairest with Abbey Field named players' player and best defender while Kate Bradley took out the unstoppable award.
Riley Makeham (reserve grade), Jhye Williams (Weissel Cup) and Tom Smith (Sullivan Cup) were the other best and fairest winners on the night.
Gavin Lamb was named Diesel of the Year and Haley Robertson was named clubperson of the year.
