Teenage Wagga Wagga Cycling Club superstar Titus Madeley is the Tour de Riverina champion for 2023 after taking out the Butch Menz Memorial over the weekend.
Madeley's victory saw him increase his series lead to 13 points which means he has secured the title with one round remaining in November.
It's been a stellar series from the teenager who said it was awesome to have tied up the series ahead of the final round.
"Yeah I'm super stoked," Madeley said.
"Hopefully I can home with a win in the next one as well, but we'll see how we go and see what the handicapper has in store for us."
Wagga Wagga Cycling Club's Luke Nixon finished runner-up to Madeley while Cootamundra Cycling Club's Rohan Christmas finished third ahead of Tolland Cycling Club duo Brandt Riley and Shane Lutze.
Madeley was happy with his performance in the Butch Menz Memorial and admitted scratch had to overcame a few setbacks that put them on the back foot early.
"Yeah it was a good race in the end," he said.
"It was a tough race but after losing a couple of the scratch boys at the start we got back into it.
"At the start line we had six people ride off our group into the first lap, but at the end of the first lap we only had three people due to some circumstances throughout the race which wasn't ideal and morale was kind of low at that point.
"But we ended up catching the front group in the last 10-15km and it came down to a bunch sprint at the end."
Although already having sewn the title up, Madeley said he would still be riding as hard as he could at the final round of the series in November.
"I definitely won't be going easy," he said.
"I'd still love to take a win and really come out well on top.
"But if I don't then there's no dramas with that either."
Madeley has come a long way in a few short years and the 17-year-old says that a lot of hard work is starting to pay major dividends for him.
"Yeah it's been a pretty solid experience for me to say the least," he said.
"But the early mornings and the late nights are starting to pay off which is great."
The teenager believes that not only has he improved in his physical riding capabilities, but that he has also learnt how to read a race better over the course of the last couple of years.
"Everything has definitely improved," he said.
"As you become a better rider you also get better at learning the tactics and better at reading the race.
"Then if you do make a mistake you learn from it for the next one."
While Madeley has a comfortable lead at the top of the standings, behind him there are quite a few riders bunched tightly together on points.
Riley currently sits second outright on 19 points while Christmas and Tolland Cyclinc Club's Jarad Thorweston are tied equal third on 18 points.
Wagga Wagga Cycling Club's Hunter Behnke sits fifth on 16 points while Nigel Dunstone, Daniel Luke, Luke Nixon, Patrick Macrae and Steve Kilpatrick are all tied on 12 points.
Tour de Riverina standings following round four:
1 Titus Madeley 32 (Wagga Wagga CC)
2 Brandt Riley 19 (Tolland CC)
=3 Rohan Christmas 18 (Cootamundra CC)
=3 Jarad Thorweston 18 (Tolland CC)
5 Hunter Behnke 16 (Wagga Wagga CC)
=6 Nigel Dunstone 12 (Griffith CC)
=6 Daniel Luke 12 (Albury-Wodonga CC)
=6 Luke Nixon 12 (Wagga Wagga CC)
=6 Patrick Macrae 12 (Wagga Wagga CC)
=6 Steve Kilpatrick 12 (Albury-Wodonga CC)
Butch Menz Memorial results:
1 Titus Madeley (Wagga Wagga CC)
2 Luke Nixon (Wagga Wagga CC)
3 Rohan Christmas (Cootamundra CC)
4 Brandt Riley (Tolland CC)
5 Shane Lutze (Tolland CC)
Fastest time: Titus Madeley (Wagga Wagga CC)
First female: Mia Stockwell (Griffith CC)
