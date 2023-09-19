The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Teenage Wagga Wagga Cycling Club superstar Titus Madeley is the Tour de Riverina champion for 2023

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 19 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Wagga Cycling Club's Titus Madeley has wrapped up the Tour de Riverina title after taking out the Butch Menz Memorial over the weekend. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Wagga Wagga Cycling Club's Titus Madeley has wrapped up the Tour de Riverina title after taking out the Butch Menz Memorial over the weekend. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Teenage Wagga Wagga Cycling Club superstar Titus Madeley is the Tour de Riverina champion for 2023 after taking out the Butch Menz Memorial over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.