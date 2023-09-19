The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Trio hospitalised after ute and sedan collide at Culcairn

By Blair Thomson
September 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three people were taken to hospital. File photo
Three people were taken to hospital. File photo

Three people have been hospitalised following a two-car crash at Culcairn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.