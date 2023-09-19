Trio hospitalised after ute and sedan collide at Culcairn

Three people have been hospitalised following a two-car crash at Culcairn.
Emergency crews were called to Back Henty Road about 9am on Tuesday, September 19.
A sedan with a woman in her 30s and a girl, five, collided with a utility.
The woman and girl were taken to Albury hospital.
Both were in a stable condition.
A passenger in the utility, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Wagga hospital, also in a stable condition.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash," a police spokesman said.
