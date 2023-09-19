Dozens of Wagga teenagers have had their eyes opened to a serious and sombre issue plaguing the community in a bid to help them grow.
Year 9 students from Mater Dei Catholic College have been working with mentors from BaptistCare's The Grange retirement community on The Real Project.
The project pairs students with senior mentors who work with the students to create a phantom solution to a very real problem.
This year the 40 students involved in the project chose homelessness are their main focus.
Mater Dei Catholic College leader of learning pedagog data Bianca Munro, who came up with the concept, said the objective is to provide the students with exposure.
"Our goal in The Real Project is to expose the students to what is happening in Wagga," she said.
"They're quite sheltered and a lot of them, demographically, are upper and middle class and so they don't see a lot of what happens in our community with some of the lived experiences."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The project has seen guest speakers visit the students from the PCYC, the NSW Defence Force and Mission Australia.
"It is a bit of career exposure as well as to what challenges they see in the community," Ms Munro said.
"For a lot of our students, they didn't realise how many people were homeless, particularly youth homeless, they didn't know there was a refuge in Wagga that Mission Australia runs and how many beds are in there and how it works.
"They've then identified a problem that a speaker has shared and designed something to support that."
I think they learnt that homelessness exists.- Mentor John Goodwin
Through the process and with the guidance of the mentors students learn to think critically, problem-solve and to be creative.
"The icing on the cake is that they've had this experience of working with someone from The Grange who as a mentor has been with them through the process, offered advice, given them a worldly view and given them insight," Ms Munro said.
Year 9 student Claire Barclay said meeting her mentor Keith Lugton was her favourite part of the project.
"They have so much more experience about life than we do and they know the community of Wagga really well," she said.
"The amount of homeless people in Wagga was definitely [an issue] I didn't know about.
"I didn't know how many homeless people there are, and displaced youth."
For student Maddie Clancy, the whole experience was "really beneficial".
"We heard about people's experiences and learnt about the ways that we can help them," she said.
Student Riley Phegan said another shock uncovered through the experience was the low amount of housing availability in Wagga.
Mentor John Goodwin, a second-time participant, said it was his job to encourage the boys to work to the levels they are capable of, and his effort to do so didn't go unnoticed.
Student Campbell Brown said the mentors gave the students good advice.
For the seniors volunteering their time, it was also an experience which provided them with personal growth.
"I've learnt so much from this," Mr Lugton said.
"It is important for us because we all have grandchildren and it does help us to get into their space a little bit and understand how younger people think and to encourage them to think in a more mature way," he said.
"I think they learnt that homelessness exists.
"What I found was the development from when you planted a seed. I could go and plant a seed, go away, and then come back and find out how much water was put on it and how it grew.
"I was quite impressed. It was a very rewarding experience."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Download our app from the Apple Store or Google Play Bookmark dailyadvertiser.com.au Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram Follow us on Google News
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.