Court wants Daryl Maguire's visa fraud pleas by Christmas

By Miklos Bolza
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 2:46pm
Daryl Maguire, pictured in 2014, has until Christmas to enter a plea on visa fraud charges. File image
Daryl Maguire, pictured in 2014, has until Christmas to enter a plea on visa fraud charges. File image

Ex-NSW Liberal MP Daryl Maguire should be arraigned by the end of the year when his visa fraud case will be set down for either trial or sentencing, a magistrate has said.

