James McPherson isn't afraid to hit the road in a bid to place his horses best.
The Albury trainer has elected to bypass the NSW Breeders Challenge heats scheduled for Wagga on Friday and instead will line up in-form three-year-old El Camino at Bathurst on Wednesday night instead.
Looking to make it four wins in a row, El Camino has drawn barrier five in the second of the heats.
McPherson thought it was going to be more suitable given the strong Victorian contingent that usually targets the heat in Wagga.
However only six nominations were received for Wagga on Tuesday morning.
"I thought Wagga would have a pretty strong heat and it's worked out pretty well so far," McPherson said.
"Now we've just got to go there and get the job done."
El Camino has been given a freshen up since winning at Menangle on August 18.
However McPherson is pleased with how he comes into the series.
"He's had a little freshen up on the water walker but he's come back really nice," he said.
"He's coming along really good.
"I couldn't be any happier with him."
El Camino has avoided a clash with NSW Derby winner Better Than The Best, who has been drawn in the first heat.
"I was happy when I saw he wasn't going to be in the same heat as him," McPherson said.
"It makes it a lot easier as he's probably the one to beat in the whole series so you don't want to be racing him in the heat."
The Bathurst trip comes after McPherson tasted success with Captain Braveheart at Cobram on Monday.
After racing without cover throughout, the five-year-old still proved too strong for his rivals to make it four wins from his last five starts.
McPherson was impressed by the performance.
"He's going really good actually and sort of surprised me a little bit," he said.
"I was expecting him to go pretty good but the favourite was a nice horse and unbeaten so I didn't think he could sit outside him and beat him, but he's going pretty good.
After clocking a mile rate of 1:56.7 for the 2170 metres, McPherson is now considering a crack at metropolitan.
However with Captain Braveheart's best form from either in front or outside the leader he's looking to find a race he hopes will suit his pattern.
"He's 100 times better out in front although he did win two starts ago at Echuca from behind the leader, which surprised me," McPherson said.
"He's starting to get a little more versatile but he's a lot better up on speed.
"I might take him to Melton or Menangle and give him a run to see how he measures up against them but he probably needs to be a chance of a barrier draw to go down there so he can get up on speed as he's probably not good enough to come from behind."
