The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Breeders Challenge further afield for El Camino

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 19 2023 - 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

James McPherson isn't afraid to hit the road in a bid to place his horses best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.