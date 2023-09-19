The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Turvey Park president Simone Harmer says she is immensely proud of the Bulldogs' drought-breaking premiership win

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park celebrates their drought-breaking premiership at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park celebrates their drought-breaking premiership at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Turvey Park president Simone Harmer says she is immensely proud of the Bulldogs' drought-breaking premiership win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.