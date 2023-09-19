Turvey Park president Simone Harmer says she is immensely proud of the Bulldogs' drought-breaking premiership win.
The Bulldogs ended a 21-year premiership drought on Saturday defeating Griffith by 31-points at Narrandera Sportsground.
After a long time in the wilderness, Harmer said it was wonderful to have Turvey Park back on top of the Riverina League.
"It's surreal and I can't believe that we've done it," Harmer said.
"After last week and the battle that was and then today, I'm still coming to terms with it and it's just wonderful."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Bulldogs last appearance in the grand final was in 2010 and the club went through some of it's darkest days in the years afterwards which included only winning six games in a five-year period between 2012-16.
There's been a lot of hard work done to rebuild the Bulldogs since that lull and Harmer agreed it was fantastic to reward those who have stuck by the club.
"It's wonderful because there's so many people it's reward for the effort that they've put in," she said.
"Lachy McRae, Tim Doyle, Jack Haggar and Brad Burkinshaw they were there through the hard times.
"There is so many people in the club that have helped to build it to where it is now and it's a reward for all the hard work for so many people."
There was a large crowd donned out in red, white and blue spectating at Narrandera Sportsground and Harmer said it was fantastic to see such a large group of supporters celebrating the drought-breaking premiership win.
"Everybody has come out for it," she said.
"You look around and there's so many people that have been long-time supporters of Turvey Park and past players.
"There's people everywhere and it's wonderful."
The Bulldogs had five teams competing in grand finals in Narrandera on Saturday and they went back to Maher Oval with two premiership trophies as their under 17 netball side completed an undefeated season beating Wagga Tigers 43-32.
Harmer said it was great to win two premierships and said that it was very exciting to have so many competitive sides across both football and netball.
"I'm so proud that we got all those teams in and the rest of the teams that competed so well," she said.
"I'm so proud of everybody and everybody has worked so hard.
"Mick Mazzocchi has done a fantastic job and I'm just so proud."
Mazzocchi arrived at the club ahead of the 2021 season and talked about a three-year plan which would see Turvey Park win a senior premiership at the ending of his tenure.
Harmer said that Mazzocchi had massively improved the running of the club and that his influence had brought everybody up a level.
"He's changed the club and brought it up a standard," she said.
"He's pretty much lifted all of us, the players, the committee and the coaches he brought everybody up a level.
"He's just turned everything around at Turvey Park."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.