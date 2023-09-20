Ghost of past won't haunt present: Andreazza excited for grand final day

After missing out on Hanwood's 2019 Pascoe Cup win while playing Australian rules, captain Daniel Andreazza is hopeful to add to his club's silverware cabinet this Sunday.
Suffering many a grand final day heart break in recent years, all eyes are looking forward this week as the group prepares to play Tolland in the last game of the year.
Refusing to fall victim to ghosts of the past, Andreazza said with a new squad and new game plan, he's feeling good.
"Off the top of my head there's only three or four of us remaining from last year's grand final, so it's a totally new squad, so there's experience in the club with grand finals, but we have a pretty new team going there this weekend for sure," Andreazza said.
"Considering the amount of changes this season, it's been really good, I've been super impressed and excited considering it's our first season together
"Everyone has come together pretty quickly and knows their roles, and we're pretty clear about what we're good at and how we think we can win games.
"It's an exciting group."
After working all year to return to grand final day, Andreazza said it's a well deserved berth for his team.
With so many new faces joining the side Andreazza went from one of the youngest to just about the oldest player in the team this year.
Admitting it took a moment to adjust, he has enjoyed taking on a leadership role not only as captain, but as an older, experienced head.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"With some of the names we had in the squad in previous seasons, I went from one of the youngest guys in the bunch to pretty much the oldest, so it's definitely been a challenge for myself, but the group we have is really, really good," he said.
"Everyone's happy to have a chat, listen, and we all know our roles really well, which is the biggest thing.
"There's been boys who are happy to do extras, and help out wherever we can, the guys that we have have made it pretty easy this season."
Andreazza said the camaraderie among the squad this year has been fantastic, with every player working not just for themselves, but the whole.
Spending the season as a men's squad, rather than separating players out by teams, he said the Hanwood coaching staff have done well to encourage players to be their best.
"We're just one big squad, and that's been the push all year, from third grade to first grade, it's just one big group and whoever's in there is going to do their job in whatever grade," he said.
"That's been really important to us all year, we're one big squad and everyone works together."
Feeling the squad program pushes players to continue to improve, Andreazza said players have kept on their toes with someone always ready to take their spot.
"I believe that's been the coaching staffs hope all year, no ones safe, everyone knows that, and we know we need to keep showing up to training, performing, and there's always someone wanting to take your spot in all grades," he said.
"I think it's only a positive when you've got a club that is so together and works together, and I think that's reflected in how many grades we have there on Sunday."
With Sunday's grand final creeping closer, Andreazza said the overwhelming feeling is excitement.
"I'm just happy to be there again," he said.
"Just trying to push those nerves down and think about what we have to do.
"It's exciting, it's always good to get to the day and soak it all in, I'd call it excitement for now."
Hanwood play Tolland in the Pascoe Cup grand final at 4pm on Sunday to round out the Football Wagga season at Wagga's Equex Centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.