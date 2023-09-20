The Daily Advertisersport
Ghost of past won't haunt present: Andreazza excited for grand final day

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
September 20 2023 - 3:30pm
Daniel Andreazza is confident he'll be able to add to his club's silverware cabinet on Sunday with a win over Tolland in the Pascoe Cup grand final. Picture by Liam Warren
After missing out on Hanwood's 2019 Pascoe Cup win while playing Australian rules, captain Daniel Andreazza is hopeful to add to his club's silverware cabinet this Sunday.

