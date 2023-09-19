Free school holidays session look to attract next generation of Wagga RSL bowlers

Wagga RSL are looking to provide an extra incentive to get the next generation of bowlers on the greens.
The club will be holding come and try days throughout the school holidays.
The free sessions will be held from 1.30am to 4pm on both Tuesdays and Thursdays in the school holidays, September 26 and 28 as well as October 3 and 5.
Wagga RSL president Max Sanbrook is looking to offer something different.
And hopefully attract a few more younger bowlers to the club at the same time.
"We want to give people something to do in the school holidays rather than just roaming the streets or playing with their phones," Sanbrook said.
"All they need to do is to bring themselves and some flat soled shoes, or they can play barefoot.
"It's just for high school kids, aged 12 to 17, and there will be adult supervision and coaching."
All other equipment required will be provided by the club.
Some of the younger members of the club will also be on hand to take part in the sessions.
Kids are able to attend just one of the sessions or all four.
"It's very flexible and they haven't got to stay the whole time, it could just be for an hour or two," Sanbrook said.
