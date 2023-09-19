The Daily Advertiser
Unmanned sprayer takes out Machine of the Year at Henty Machinery Field Days

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
September 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Judge Warren Scheetz and Hutcheon and Pearce managing director Arron Hutcheon, with the GUSS automated sprayer awarded machine of the year at Henty Machinery Field Days. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
With increasing labour shortages and efficiency challenges an automated sprayer combating these issues took out machine of the year at Henty Machinery Field Days on Tuesday.

