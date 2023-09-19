Turvey Park captain Josh Ashcroft will miss the start of next season after being suspended from an incident out of last Saturday's Riverina League grand final.
Ashcroft has accepted a three-game suspension for striking Griffith opponent Henry Delves during the third term at Narrandera Sportsground.
The Bulldogs went on to enjoy a 31-point victory, ending the club's 21-year premiership drought.
Ashcroft was reported for striking Delves at least twice and yellow carded. The offence was graded as intentional conduct, high contact and low impact.
The base sanction for the offence is a two-game suspension but the AFL NSW-ACT match review panel imposed the 100 per cent grand final loading, taking it to a four-game ban.
Ashcroft took the early guilty plea and accepted a three-game suspension. He will now miss the first three games of the 2024 season.
