Narrandera assistant coach Luke McKay topped off a stellar season by taking out his third straight best and fairest at the Eagles.
Arriving at the Eagles from Belconnen at the beginning of the 2021 season, McKay has since gone on to establish himself as one of the league's top players having earnt selection in the Riverina League Team of the Year for the past three years running.
A respected leader at the Eagles, McKay said it was awesome to have won his third best and fairest at Narrandera.
"Yeah it's pretty cool," McKay said.
"I'm pretty happy with it and obviously it's an awesome achievement, but I get helped out a lot with the boys and playing through the midfield helps me be around the footy a lot more.
"It's really good, the team success if what we all strive for but those little individual awards go a long way too."
McKay admitted that he had yet to recommit to the Eagles for next season and revealed he was still mulling over his plans for 2024.
"I'm not sure what the go is for me next year," he said.
"I'm just taking that as it comes at the moment.
"I'll have a look at a few options and talk to family and friends and just sort out what I'm going to do from there."
McKay beat home Jack Powell while Joey Grinter, Blake Renet and Tom Powell rounded out what was a pretty tight top five.
It was the Powell brothers first season at the Eagles and McKay said it was great to be able to play alongside two of his close mates.
"They are both really good mates of mine and I've played footy with them since I was a real young fella," he said.
"You just know what you are going to get with them all the time, Tommy is just awesome inside with his contested ball and we love having him in the team flicking it out to us all the time.
"Then Jack can play anywhere, he can play inside, outside or tall so they are just really handy players to have.
"It's just a shame we couldn't get more height around the field and we lost a few key players early or it would've been even better to have those boys in the team.
"But I still love playing with them."
It was a frustrating season for the Eagles who went winless and a result picked up the wooden spoon for the second time in three years.
McKay agreed that it was a disappointing season results wise and admitted that the Eagles' lack of height cost them dearly.
"Yeah it was to be honest with you," he said.
"I think on paper we were a much better team this year than we were last year, we just didn't have the height anywhere up forward or down back.
"We had Hutchy (Brad Hutchison) in the middle and that was about it, I think I was our second tallest player and Jack Powell was around that mark too.
"It really hurts having that small side coming up against blokes like Tim Oosterhoff and Sam Stening and they're kicking bags of 10 on you it hurts."
Toni Mimmo took out the A grade best and fairest while finished Mikayla Bloomfield runner-up.
Best local football player over all grades was Darcy Pendergast while Kelly Stockdale was named club person of the year.
Alana Harrison and Brooke Hall were joint winners of the Anne Powell Memorial Netball Player of the Year award while Daneka Hatty was named as best supporter in netball.
The netball rising star was Hallie Mimmo while the football rising star was Brad Hutchison.
