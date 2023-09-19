The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Luke McKay topped off a stellar season by taking out his third straight best and fairest at the Eagles

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 19 2023 - 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke McKay (right) won his third-straight Narrandera Eagles' best and fairest on Friday night while Jack Powell finished as runner-up. Picture from Narrandera Eagles
Luke McKay (right) won his third-straight Narrandera Eagles' best and fairest on Friday night while Jack Powell finished as runner-up. Picture from Narrandera Eagles

Narrandera assistant coach Luke McKay topped off a stellar season by taking out his third straight best and fairest at the Eagles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.