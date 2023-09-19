The Daily Advertiser
Wagga councillors call for trial of new UK pothole fixer JCB Pothole Pro as motion receives unanimous support

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 19 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 5:40pm
Council has given the green light to conduct a comprehensive review into the JCB Pothole Pro (pictured), which councillor Richard Foley (inset) believes could dramatically improve pothole repair times. Pictures file, supplied
Wagga councillors have backed a move to speed up the council's pothole fixing processes by endorsing a report into an all-in-one pothole fixer this week.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

