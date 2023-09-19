PROMISING North Wagga midfielder Luke Mauger became one of the youngest best and fairest winners in the club's history on Sunday.
Mauger polled the maximum nine votes in the Saints' final game against The Rock-Yerong Creek to clinch his first senior best and fairest.
Mauger finished on 37 votes to win by eight from key defender Lachie Johnson (29 votes).
Jack Flood (28), Ky Hanlon (27) and Matt Thomas (26) rounded out the top five.
It was a big effort by Mauger to win the best and fairest at just 20 years of age. He entered this season with just 29 first grade games under his belt but took his opportunity with both hands.
"It was pretty surreal to be in honest," Mauger said.
"I've won some best and fairests in juniors but this one's a lot bigger and means a whole lot more.
"I put a whole lot of hard work into the last couple of years of trying to make first grade and be in the side and it's all just paying off, which is good.
"Pappy's helped me out by playing me in a position I've always wanted to play, in the midfield."
North Wagga coach Damien Papworth said Mauger was a deserving winner.
"He relished a bit of extra responsibility. A bit more time playing on the ball, which he put his hand up and wanted to do," Papworth said.
"He didn't miss a beat in pre-season and set himself up for a super year. It was definitely well-earned."
Mauger credited Papworth, along with previous North Wagga coaches, for helping his development over the past few seasons.
"A lot of experienced blokes that I got taught under, like Kirk Hamblin, Cayden Winter, Benjamin Alexander, they've helped me out a lot through the last couple of years when I was coming through under 17s and playing first grade, they've helped me be more experienced," Mauger said.
"I didn't think I would take on more of a leadership role this year, being so young, I didn't think I would get an opportunity to be one of the senior blokes but I've loved every minute of it, really.
"Paps just threw me in the midfield, we had a chat at the start of the year and he pretty much said to me most games, you know what to do, just go out and run and carry with the ball and he pretty much let me do whatever and just trusted my instincts really.
"After this year, it's only made me stronger in the midfield and playing up against other on-ballers like Zach Walgers and guys that are more experienced, it gave me a bit of a boost."
Mauger claimed the coveted award despite only playing 14 of North Wagga's 16 games for the season. He admitted to feeling the nerves late in the vote count.
"I was a bit nervous at the end," he said.
"At the start of the season I missed out on two games for family reasons, I think I only had 10 votes in the first six games but sort of stormed home at the end, which I was happy about because I felt like I was giving it all I've got really.
"I had adjusted to the pressure, the first couple of games was a bit hard because I was feeling a bit lost but I started getting used to it and Paps was helping me out a lot, which was good."
Jack Flood, despite only playing nine games, picked up North Wagga's player's player award, while Ky Hanlon was named most consistent, Luke McGowan was most improved, Matt Thomas won best utility and Lachlan Hart took out coaches award.
Zac Whyte won the Trevor Urquhart award for most potential, Hunter Shultz claimed the 18's first year player with most potential and Rhyce Doneley took home the Geoffrey Colin Whyte award for the player most determined to succeed.
Lachie Harper (reserve grade) and Braxton Eyles (under 18s) took out the lower grade best and fairests.
Sarah O'Leary won North Wagga's A grade netball best and fairest, as well as best in finals. Saints teen Isabel Hogg finished runner up.
Maddi McPherson (A reserve), Abbey Nitschke (B grade), Molly Carter (C grade) and Bella Nejman (under 17s) won the lower grade netball best and fairests.
