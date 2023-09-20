Back home: Grauer-Kompos welcomed back to Tolland like she never left

She's returned to the club for the first time since 2017 and is already captain and leading goal scorer, but Christina Grauer-Kompos is hoping to add premiership winner to her name.
Returning to club soccer this season after a long stint in the Canberra league, Grauer-Kompos said her junior club welcomed her back with open arms.
"I wanted to go back to where it all began this year," Grauer-Kompos said.
"It's been a really good season, it's like I never really left, and they've welcomed me back really easily.
"We have quite a few new girls to me and a few players that I used to play with too, so it's been a pretty good season so far."
Immediately stepping into captaincy, Grauer-Kompos said the team has found a really special balance, with each player taking on a leadership role in their own way.
Grateful for the opportunity, she said the cohesion in the group makes her job easier.
"I was pretty surprised, I wasn't expecting the captaincy really, but for me, it's just an armband, everyone has their roles and supports each other," she said.
"It's just a coin toss really, it's obviously an honour, first year back after a few years away from the team to be asked to be captain, but everyone is really contributing."
With a wealth of young talent in the team, Grauer-Kompos has seamlessly stepped into a mentorship role, bringing emerging senior talents under her wing.
She's enjoyed the chance to share knowledge and watch the talented cohort improve throughout the year.
"It's really good, especially for those young ones, they're developing and they want to go further with their sport," Grauer-Kompos said.
"They want to look up to those older ones who have done all those things.
"I think it's been pretty good to be that person for them, I've obviously been away and done a lot of soccer over the years, so it's pretty nice to be that person that hopefully they do look up to."
Nervous ahead of this weekend's Leonard Cup grand final against Hanwood, Grauer-Kompos said it's been an overwhelmingly positive year for the team.
After missing last year's finals series, Tolland returned to their historically good form, finishing second on the ladder after the home and away season.
"It's felt like a really good year, it's good to get the confidence back, and all the girls have worked really hard as well to get here," she said.
"I'm feeling pretty nervous, as I'm sure everyone will be, but I'm pretty confident as well.
"We worked hard for it and we definitely deserve to be there."
Defeating Junee in the preliminary final on Sunday, Grauer-Kompos believes the experience playing in the heat will be of benefit to her side.
With warm weather again predicted this weekend, and their game scheduled for 1:30pm, she's anticipating it'll be hot out on field.
"It's going to be a really warm day, especially playing later in the afternoon which is different to when we usually play at," she said.
"I think I'm glad we didn't have the week off, it would have been nice, but it was good to kind of get prepared for the weekend, keep the momentum, keep us fit, and have that warm game in our pocket.
"It'll be a tough one for sure."
Tolland's first grade women play Hanwood in the Leonard Cup grand final at Equex Centre on Sunday afternoon.
