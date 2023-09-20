The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Back home: Grauer-Kompos welcomed back to Tolland like she never left

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 20 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Christina Grauer-Kompos returned to her home club Tolland this season after a stint in the Canberra league, and will lead them in their grand final berth on Sunday. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair
Captain Christina Grauer-Kompos returned to her home club Tolland this season after a stint in the Canberra league, and will lead them in their grand final berth on Sunday. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair

She's returned to the club for the first time since 2017 and is already captain and leading goal scorer, but Christina Grauer-Kompos is hoping to add premiership winner to her name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.