A wanted man armed with a firearm has assaulted a woman in Yarrawonga before stealing her vehicle.
Police believe Stanley Turvey targeted the woman on Witt Street in Yarrawonga about 10am on Tuesday, September 19, while on the run over an armed incident in Shepparton.
He fled the area while armed, then stopped at a random home in Youanmite and forced a man to drive him to Finley.
Finley had been his last known location before the Yarrawonga incident.
"Police are continuing their search to locate Stanley Turvey, who is wanted on warrant after several incidents around the Shepparton area yesterday and who is now believed to be travelling in a stolen white Toyota utility following an armed robbery in Yarrawonga this morning," a spokesman said on Tuesday afternoon.
"Police responded to reports that a man armed with a firearm assaulted a woman and stole a vehicle in Witt Street, Yarrawonga just before 10am.
"The man fled in the white coloured Toyota Hi-Lux dual cab utility registration 1RA-8AN.
"Police are currently in the area searching for Turvey and the vehicle."
Members of the public are warned not to approach Turvey.
He has been urged to hand himself in.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
A man armed with a gun is being sought following an incident with police, with the suspect last seen in Finley after demanding a lift.
Shepparton detectives attended a Katandra West property to arrest Stanley Turvey on Monday, September 18.
Police said Turvey approached them while armed with a gun about midday.
He fled the scene in a vehicle.
A police division van lost control and rolled on Creighton Road in Katandra West a short time later.
Two police members received minor injuries.
Turvey then stopped at a random home in Youanmite and forced a male resident to drive him to Finley.
The man was released in Finley and was not injured.
Turvey remains on the run on Tuesday and is being urged to hand himself in.
"Police are releasing an image of Turvey in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his current whereabouts," a spokesman said.
"They are also appealing to Turvey to hand himself in at any local police station.
"Members of the public are advised not to approach Turvey if he is sighted, but to contact triple zero (000) immediately."
Turvey has a distinctive grenade tattoo on the left side of his face, and other facial tattoos including the word "family" above an eyebrow.
