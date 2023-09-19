The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: Breaking down the stigma of dementia for our community

By Letters
Updated September 20 2023 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
Increasing our understanding can make a big difference, today's correspondent says.
During this year's Dementia Action Week (18-24 September) we are encouraging people to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the condition and how to make their communities more accessible to people living with dementia.

