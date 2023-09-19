During this year's Dementia Action Week (18-24 September) we are encouraging people to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the condition and how to make their communities more accessible to people living with dementia.
There are estimated to be more than 400,000 Australians living with dementia and more than 1.5 million involved in their care - and those numbers are set to rise.
As dementia diagnoses increase, it's important to learn more about the signs and symptoms and how to make our communities more accessible to people living with dementia.
That's why this year's theme for Dementia Action Week is 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future'.
Many people can continue to live well with dementia, but it's important they feel supported in their community.
Greater awareness helps to create discussion and break down stigma or barriers that could stop people from seeking help.
Increasing our understanding of dementia can make a big difference to the lives of people around us who are impacted.
There are things we can all do to make our communities more dementia-friendly. To find out how you can make a difference, please visit dementia.org.au.
Mr Bayles (DA Letters, 16/9) is unfortunately misinformed regarding Aboriginal voting rights.
Claiming that in the 1967 referendum Australians were asked if Aboriginal adults could vote is incorrect. The referendum was passed overwhelmingly, but the situations that it altered were far more complex than asking "if First Nations people could vote".
The National Museum of Australia's webpage has an excellent school resource clearly explaining the background to the 1967 referendum. The Parliamentary Library also has a very detailed report that delves deeper into the different states' situations and the reasons for the differences in 1967.
In brief, when the colonial governments of the various states agreed to Federation, the states of NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania all had full voting rights for all adult males in their respective colonial constitutions.
There was no distinction regarding people of Aboriginal descent.
These rights then carried across to full voting rights in a Commonwealth election after Federation in 1901.
In addition, all women were given voting rights in South Australia in 1894, the first in the western world.
The other two states were in a different situation.
They had many nomadic tribes which were difficult to define and count, especially due to lack of communications in the early part of the 20th Century.
They were spread over huge areas with very small human populations. Lines indicating state boundaries on paper maps had no meaning to nomads.
There was even some interstate rivalry about counting the Aboriginal populations, which makes for fascinating reading. Some were also subject to well-meaning "nanny state" regulations to ensure their safety and survival in those states. Especially for women.
There was nothing sinister in these regulations at the time, despite them being painted as so in more modern eras.
There is such a lack of understanding about Australian historical facts, it saddens me, given the ease of access to correct information that is widely available to us all.
Six young people, who obviously feel extremely concerned regarding human induced climate change, will enter into an historic battle against 32 European governments in the European Court Of Human Rights.
This is one of the world's most powerful courts.
The court proceedings will be an attempt to protect the rights of people against climate devastation that the young people see as being caused by the inaction of the 32 governments to severely curb ever increasing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
These legal actions are of enormous importance.
If the six young people win this will start, in my opinion, a chain reaction of similar legal cases across the world that could force governments, including the Australian government, to reduce greenhouse gases being released into the atmosphere to a level that is acceptable to climate scientists and no longer fuelling human-induced climate change.
