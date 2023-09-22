BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Nestled in the heart of Gobbagombalin, this newly completed masterpiece by renowned builder Gavin Fairman Homes is a testament to quality craftsmanship and contemporary design.
Boasting a functional layout which maximizes natural light, the interior spaces are spacious and welcoming, featuring two distinct living areas.
The expansive glass stacker doors seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living, inviting you to host memorable gatherings under the open skies.
This North-facing property offers an exceptional opportunity to enhance your lifestyle, with ample backyard space for the addition of a pool or a shed.
The four bedrooms provide ample accommodation, with the master suite featuring a walk-in robe and ensuite, while the remaining rooms offer built-in robes. The exquisite use of gold, neutrals, and white tones throughout the fixtures and fittings exudes modern elegance.
At the heart of this home lies the kitchen, adorned with stone benches and a premium 900m Westinghouse gas cooker.
A walk-in pantry, open-plan kitchen, and multiple living areas create a dynamic hub for daily life. Double gates provide convenient side access, ideal for storing a boat or caravan.
Situated on a generous 756sqm block of flat land, this property offers a turnkey solution to your dream home aspirations.
