Young First Nations students from across Wagga's primary schools were given the opportunity to work alongside a talented Wiradjuri artist on a project about expression, culture, art and collaboration.
Tyronne Hoerler spent six weeks mentoring students ahead of the First Nations Community of Schools Art exhibition and designing a monumental collaborative piece that every participating school contributed to.
Mr Hoerler ran a series of workshops at Ashmont Public School in which students revealed to him their own personal stories in which he helped them to transfer into art.
That art is now on display at the Wagga Old Ambulance Station on Johnston Street for the public to revel in.
South Wagga Public School year five student Rubi Bett, nine, is among the students who was able to express herself through the project.
"My artwork tells my story. It's about my pop who was a famous elder," she said.
"It also talks about my story.
"I like how I was able to represent my culture in a bunch of different ways to my school."
Miss Bett said she is hoping that by sharing her story and representing her culture, others might feel inspired to do the same.
South Wagga Primary School teacher Corrie Shaw said the project gave students a platform to express themselves and celebrate their culture.
"They were able to speak about their stories and from there they were able to use symbols and artwork to then express that on their canvases," she said.
"Every single work is unique to the student who painted it."
Ms Shaw said artwork can be an unspoken form of communication.
"I think sometimes students don't have a voice and a good way for people to really listen to what people are trying to tell us is to visually see it," she said.
"They have been so engaged with their work and had a voice through their art.
"They came together and collaborated, shared stories, talked about their families and spoke about things that are impacting their lives and I think it was a good way for them to join together and share so many aspects of their lives while creating art."
It also gave students from different schools to come together for the first time.
Students from Ashmont Public School, South Wagga Public School, Kapooka Public School, Red Hill Public School, Kooringal High School, and Mount Austin High School all participated in the project.
Their joint effort not only empowers the students but also exemplifies the strength that arises when communities collaborate to celebrate diversity and culture.
"I think the kids found purpose through the project in identifying more about themselves, giving themselves an identity and expressing them selves on the canvas," Ms Shaw said.
Acknowledging Australia's history is just another bonus.
"Australia has a very long history of First Nations culture and I think it's all about sharing that culture and understanding that it's deeply rooted in our country," he said.
"It's about sharing histories, enjoying it and experiencing what it's like from past, present and future. It's a good way to show how they connect and inspire others."
The exhibition will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, September 23 and 24 from 10am to 4pm and again on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 from 10am to 4m.
