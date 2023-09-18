The Daily Advertiser
Wagga schools embrace First Nations Community of Schools Art exhibition

By Taylor Dodge
September 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Year three student Corey Hughes, nine, admires the art of his peers after performing a traditional dance with Ashmont Public School's Waganha Bila-dha group at The First Nations Community of Schools Art exhibition at The Ambo Gallery. Picture by Madeline Begley
Young First Nations students from across Wagga's primary schools were given the opportunity to work alongside a talented Wiradjuri artist on a project about expression, culture, art and collaboration.

